Who is Ana de Armas, the Cuban actress who will play Marilyn Monroe

the star of Marilyn Monroe he died at the age of 36. On August 4, 1962, she was found dead at her home in Los Angeles. According to the autopsy, she died from an overdose of sedatives. What she was always in doubt about were the circumstances, with abundant versions – from the time she was induced to the fact that it was a suicide – never confirmed. There was never an official report of what happened that night, August 4, 1962. 60 years later Netflix is preparing to launch Blonde, a film about Marilyn that will be released on September 27. And although there are several months to go, the captivating trailer -already available- generated great expectation.

Who will put on the skin of the unforgettable Marilyn will be the actress Anne of Arms. For many, an unknown. However, it has an interesting journey within the industry. It happens that she has always escaped the canons imposed by Hollywood, a world that she is not interested in entering, although she has everything to become a celebrity. Critics maintain that she is already undisputed even though she prefers to walk in the shadows, away from the spotlight, so as not to be discovered.

Ana De Armas (Photos: Phil McCarten)

Ana was born 34 years ago in Havana, Cuba. she daughter of Anne Case Y Ramon de Armas, said that many times he had certain shortcomings, although he considers that he had a happy childhood. The unconditional love of theirs was never lacking. His parents held different public positions, with low salaries, which allowed the family to cover basic needs and not much else.

His great entertainment was a DVD player that, in a way, was key to choosing his future. On weekends she watched cartoons and children’s movies. This was not allowed during the weekdays, so little Ana went to a neighbor’s house to watch movie hits on that player that helped her dream of Hollywood and open her horizon. She once said that she learned the scenes and then repeated them in front of a mirror. That was her first school.

Ana de Armas with Ana Caso, her mother

That’s how at age 12 he auditioned to join the National School of Art of Cuba. While studying, he made three films: A rose from France, the lost eden Y Madrigal. But she knew that she needed to get off the island so she could grow up on the big screen. When she finished her studies she decided not to do the thesis; pure strategy, since the Cuban regime does not allow newly graduated professionals to leave the country for a period of three years. De Armas dreamed of a career abroad and knew that graduating would cut his wings.

At 18, thanks to the Spanish citizenship he inherited from his grandparents, he was able to travel to Madrid. Within a month he got a job on the series The intership, which was on the screen from 2007 to 2010. Thanks to this step, it gained great prominence in Spain and part of Europe. Her dazzling performance made everyone notice her.

Anne of Arms

“It was a big change for me. Almost overnight to become so famous, to be recognized on the street and for everyone to stop me … it was surreal, ”he told the magazine Flaunt. After that step, they called her to Lies and fats, also obtaining a great success. However, Ana – then 21 years old – complained about the roles that were offered to her: she was always proposed to play a sexy teenager. And she didn’t want to be pigeonholed. So she took a sabbatical from acting and moved to New York to study English. A few months later she returned to Europe and went to resume her career as an actress, already carrying out a variety of roles that opened other doors for her: those of Hollywood, the most desired.

Ana de Armas in No Time to Die, as a Bond girl

He took that step in 2014 to start once again from scratch. And facing various drawbacks. The first obstacle was his not very fluent English. That is why in the first castings she repeated texts that she studied by heart, without knowing the meaning of what she was pronouncing. That led her to resume her studies, to take an intensive course, for fear of playing only Latino characters.

His first role was in knock knockin which he worked with Keanu Reeves. Since then she did not stop, but she always avoided fame. She knows that it is part of his work, of his constant success, but he does not usually give many marks if it is not for the official presentations of the films. He also does not attend parties linked to Hollywood entertainment.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

In recent years, her romance with the actor gained great resonance Ben Affleck. They met in 2019 and separated in 2021. Although it did not come out, it was known that it was on good terms. In a way, it would have been an agreement between them: Ana would have raised her desire to be a mother at some point, but Affleck no longer wanted to be a father (he has three children). Faced with this incompatibility, they preferred that neither of them waste their time in that relationship. Shortly after, the former Batman formalized his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Ana de Armas’ professional career continued to rise, and in 2021 she became the new bond girl when she was summoned to no time to diethe 25th installment of the saga about the agent 007. Today she is one of the great figures in the mecca of cinema, she speaks English fluently, she handles all the branches of acting and managed not to be pigeonholed. And now, she will be none other than Marilyn Monroe. From now on, with much to explore, Ana has everything to gain.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe (Netflix)

