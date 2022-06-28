WhatsApp ‘super dark mode’, we tell you how to activate it

One of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people around the world is WhatsAppeither to communicate via messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notesetc.

The options and features it has are many, plus it is constantly updated to add new ones. On this occasion, we tell you what is super dark mode for in your app and how to activate itso take note.

WhatsApp’s ‘super dark mode’, we tell you how to activate it. Photo: AFP



WhatsApp super dark mode

The first thing you should know is that the ‘super dark mode’ is a WhatsApp function that is applied to the wallpaper of your conversations or chats, one of its main functions is to make the screen brightness go down more.

To activate the super dark mode, you must follow these steps:

Go to WhatsApp.

Select ‘Settings’.

Choose the ‘Chats’ option.

Click on ‘Wallpaper’.

Activate ‘Dark Mode’.

Access the ‘Settings’ of your mobile device.

Open ‘Display & Brightness’.

Select ‘Dark Mode’.

Turn up the brightness to the maximum.

Done, this way you will no longer see contrast in the WhatsApp wallpaper image. In general, the ‘super dark mode’ is intended to darken the wallpaper of your chats even if you have activated the dark mode of your phone.

One of the advantages is that you can save battery on your cell phone, in case you want to deactivate the ‘super dark mode’ to return to the original colors, you only have to go to ‘Settings’ of the platform and in the option ‘Wallpaper ‘ Click on ‘Reset’.

