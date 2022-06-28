WhatsApp secret camera: what is it and how to activate it?

the next time you want send a photo to one of your WhatsApp contacts or upload it to your states try this trick that will allow you to do it faster and more efficiently on Android, thanks to the WhatsApp “secret camera”.

What is WhatsApp secret camera?

The “Secret Chamber” is a direct shortcut offered on Android devices, known as widgetsto access the camera function used by Meta’s proprietary instant messaging application, without the need to open the application.

How to activate the secret camera of WhatsApp?

Step by Step

Unlock your smartphone and go to your main screen About a free space on the screen hold down until the option appears “Widgets” Short until locating the “shortcuts” corresponding to WhatsApp Choose the “Camera” option Ready!, the whatsapp secret camera will appear in the empty space of your screen

To ensure you have access to the “secret chamber” in the widgets of the phone it is necessary to have the application updated, for this it is enough to enter the Google Play Store.

How to use it?

have the WhatsApp “secret camera” It will allow you to perform a series of instant actions, this you can do to get the most out of it:

Select the access created Take a photo Choose a contact to send the newly taken file to Or, upload it to your statuses in the “My status” option

All photos you take with this shortcut will be saved automatically on your device.