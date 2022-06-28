We enter the spectacular mansion of Sofía Vergara

Sofia Vergara She is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. The Colombian lived her peak moment in modern-familybut we have also seen it in movies like Hot Pursuit either bent and in shows like America’s Got Talent. A notoriety that has earned him his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Related news

Also, in 2020 she became the highest paid actress in the world. All this work has not only given her a lot of recognition among the international public, but has also given her the possibility of amassing an enviable fortune, which she shares and enjoys with her husband, the American actor Joe Manganiellowith whom some time ago he bought a spectacular mansion in Los Angeles.





A house valued at 26 million dollars and that is distributed throughout 1,600 square meters of living space, although the entire land amounts to 12,000 square meters. Is found in beverly parksone of the most exclusive residential areas of the Californian city.

The house is Tuscan style and stands out for being surrounded by abundant vegetation, especially olive and palm trees. Outside, there is no lack of a large swimming pool, jacuzzi, kitchen with barbecue, sports courts and even a guest house. The interior of the mansion consists of 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Its cuisine is one of its strong points: large, with a central islandan attractive hydraulic floor and several details of exposed wooden beams and marble countertops.

From the living room we can highlight its feeling of spaciousness, with high vaulted ceilings and large windows and glass doors that lead to the outside area, something that contributes to greater lighting in the room. We leave the main course at the end: what most attracts the attention of the mansion is your movie theater or theater: Featuring 12 comfortable reclining leather seats, hand-painted murals, and a small stage with a screen.