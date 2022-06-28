Watch tonight on TV not to be missed on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Romantic movie to see on TV tonight



All my life, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno



Film based on a true story. The excruciating diagnosis of a terminal illness tests a couple’s love.

Drama to see on TV tonight



Casino, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due



Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone in a cult film by Martin Scorsese.

Portrait of a Lady, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection



Nicole Kidman and John Malkovich in a Jane Campion film. A wealthy heiress constantly rejects her suitors.

Fast as the wind, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama



Stefano Accorsi and Matilda De Angelis in a drama set in the world of motors.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight



Cross and delight, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance



Alessandro Gassmann, Jasmine Trinca and Fabrizio Bentivoglio in a comedy. Two men who love each other gather families to break the news, wreaking havoc.

Welcome to the Esposito house, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy



Parody on the Camorra with Giovanni Esposito and Antonia Truppo, based on a novel.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



The sniper, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action



Michele Placido directs Daniel Auteuil, Mathieu Kassovitz and Luca Argentero in an action film. While some criminals are being arrested, a sharpshooter targets the cops.

Fantasy movie to see on tv tonight



La Befana comes at night II – The origins, at 21:00 on Sky Cinema Family



Monica Bellucci and Fabio De Luigi in the prequel to the famous Italian fantasy film.

Horror movies to see on TV tonight



It – Chapter two, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense



Second part of the remake of the film based on a horror novel by Stephen King.

Musical film to see on TV tonight



Blinded by the light – Overwhelmed by music, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24



A Pakistani boy discovers himself thanks to Bruce Springsteen’s music.

Biographical film to see on TV tonight



Zlatan, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24



Biographical film about the life of the well-known footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Free-to-air programs



Once upon a time … in Montecarlo, at 21:25 on Rai 1



A young man from the suburbs of Paris hopes to change his life by playing poker.

From the street to the stage, 9.20 pm on Rai 2



New talent show that offers street artists the opportunity to perform on television.

Filorosso, at 21:20 on Rai 3



Giorgio Zanchini and Roberta Rei in a program that tells the Italian perspectives.

Dynasties – The adventure of life, 9.20 pm on Rete 4



Documentary series in which we talk about some animal species at risk of extinction.

They are just ghosts, 9.20 pm on Canale 5



A sort of Italian-style Ghostbusters with Christian De Sica, Carlo Buccirosso and Gianmarco Tognazzi. Three brothers improvise ghost catchers.

Horizon Bine – High altitude thrill, 9.20 pm on Italia 1



Two people are trapped in a small plane after the pilot suffers a heart attack in flight.

Golè, 9.15 pm on La7



The official documentary film on the 1982 World Cup in Spain, won by Italy.

The treasure of the Amazon, 9.30 pm on TV8



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Sean William Scott in an action comedy. An adventurer must find the son of a billionaire.

Deadly grip, 21:25 on Nove



John Cena in his first film. An Iraqi veteran must challenge the criminals who kidnapped his wife.