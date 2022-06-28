MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) – The British newspaper Mirror reports on a Cristiano Ronaldo dissatisfied with the state of conservation of some training facilities of the Manchester United, in particular the swimming pools and the whirlpool. Learning of this disappointment of the Portuguese, the leadership of the Red Devils would have promptly already planned a restoration intervention and modernization to satisfy him already before the start of the next summer preparation.

The Portuguese talent would have told the heads of the club’s Aon training complex in Carrington that he wasn’t going to use the main pool and the plunge pool because the loose, chipped and missing tiles made it dangerous. And she would also have urged the club to re-tile and refurbish both pools, complaining that after twelve years (ie since he left United for Real) these structures had remained the same and without any modernization. The club management would take his complaints seriously and order the repair work on swimming pools, which will be refurbished in time for pre-season training which begins in mid-July. According to the Mirror, the Portuguese – United’s top scorer last season with 24 goals – had been disappointed by the drop in standards in facilities at both Carrington and Old Trafford since his return to England at the start of the season just ended: his house for rent in Cheshire it has an indoor pool so you can perform water-based exercises without having to use the Carrington pool.