Two days left to see on Netflix one of Tarantino’s bloodiest films

Netflix take advantage of each month to renew its catalog and thus give entry to new productions for streaming, while firing others. A common practice but that sometimes gives some distress because true cult films come off the grid, which were acclaimed by critics and audiences at the time. In this case we are referring to the prompt release, this Thursday, June 30, of one of the most iconic productions of the film director Quentin Tarantino.

Netflix Y Quentin Tarantino they knew how to get a lot of mutual benefit, since the platform knew how to exploit some of the most characteristic films such as Inglorious Basterds, Street Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, while the director served as an invaluable commercial channel to keep his fictions current . But everything has an end, and moviegoers who love Tarantino or not should necessarily hurry if they want to see one of his jewels for the last time in Netflix.

According to the specialized press, it is a film that brings together both the best and the worst of Quentin Tarantino’s ideas. What movie are we talking about? From “Django Unchained” in which, among others, Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz and Leonardo DiCaprio work.

Excesses are a constant element in the narration of “Django Unchained” since the same film proposes a stark and rough beginning by showing the origins of the protagonist, and then the way in which the character played by Waltz manages to keep the prisoner, after seeing an operation frustrated for good. From then on, it is something that will always be present and that will explode in the last half hour of the film in which everything seems to go, including an appearance by Tarantino like actor.

The core of the story is about a former slave who joins forces with a German bounty hunter who frees him to help him hunt down the most wanted criminals in the American South, all in the hope of finding his wife whom he haven’t seen for a long time.