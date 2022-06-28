Training or CGI?: The Secret of Natalie Portman’s Impressive Arms in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – CINEMABLEND

The actress returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the new film starring Chris Hemsworth after his absence in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.

“It’s fun to hear the reactions on my arms”Natalie Portman commented amused on the red carpet of the premiere of the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, held last week in Los Angeles. In the film, again starring Chris Hemsworth and with Christian Bale making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Gorr, the Oscar-winning actress returns to play the ex-girlfriend of the God of Thunder Jane Foster, a role that she already performed in Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013).

With Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman returns to the MCU after not having participated in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the interpreter was absolutely delighted in her encounter with Vanity Fair during the event: “It has been surreal to play this role and an incredible opportunity. I turned 40 while making this film, and becoming a superhero has been the best gift and something I never imagined”, he commented in reference to the turn that his character experiences in the fourth film in the saga.

And it is that in her We’ll see a very different Jane Foster, wielding her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. The heroine is almost two meters tall and, of course, her body is a veritable party of muscles, something that It has not gone unnoticed by anyone and even the interpreter herself is surprised: “It is not common for an actress of my height to be chosen to play a 1.80-meter superheroine.”

Training or CGI?

Exhaustive training or CGI? It is the question that many ask themselves after seeing the muscular arms of Natalie Portman, who sports an absolutely toned body that has nothing to envy her ex-boyfriend. The answer is that no visual effects have been used, but some tricks have been used to make the performer appear 25 centimeters taller.

Being on the level of Chris Hemsworth as Thor it required, in the words of the actress herself, “movie magic”, but it has also been the result of intense training and a specific diet by Portman, who in his day already faced a similar challenge, although with a different objective, in Black Swan, a role for which he won the Oscar.

Natalie Portman’s physical transformation for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Four months of weights and protein shakes

To shoot scenes where he had to keep up with his co-star, Portman was perched on a raised ramp and so she herself has confessed in declarations to Variety: “We would rehearse the scene, they would see the path and then they would build a path that was like a foot off the ground or whatever, and I would just walk on it.”

Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.



Meanwhile, some continue to point out that there is some CGI on her arms and some images have even circulated online in which the interpreter appears with black dots on her extremities that the most skeptical consider suspicious. But not. The secret of Portman’s arms is training, diet and a lot of willpower for almost 10 months: “I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think, four months before filming and then, obviously, throughout the filming,” he had also assured before the premiere. Vanity Fair.

We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, weight training that I’ve never done before. Of course, it had never been her goal to be bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of work on both agility and strength.

The result is evident and Portman is happy and proud: “I am very happy to finally see more female superheroes and the different ways that women can have powers, different personalities and different appearances. This is something very important. Every child now they can see a variety of women and find ones they can relate to. I grew up with only one, Wonder Woman, and now there’s a wider range of possibilities. This allows everyone to dream bigger and wider. I’m so happy to be able to experience this.”

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter