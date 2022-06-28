trailer and release date on Apple TV + – Spoiler Time

The next friday july 29, AppleTV+ will present the premiere of the first three episodes of the new series Surfacea psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha Raw (The Morning Show) of which the official trailer has been revealed.

The series created by Veronica West (High Fidelity) presents sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss. Everything indicates that this was part of a suicide attempt. While sophie As she embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is the truth she has lived.