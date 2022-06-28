trailer and release date on Apple TV + – Spoiler Time
The next friday july 29, AppleTV+ will present the premiere of the first three episodes of the new series Surfacea psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha Raw (The Morning Show) of which the official trailer has been revealed.
The series created by Veronica West (High Fidelity) presents sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss. Everything indicates that this was part of a suicide attempt. While sophie As she embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is the truth she has lived.
Oliver Jackson Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Stephen James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here), Marianne Jean Baptiste (Secrets & Lies), Francois Arnaud (I Killed My Mother) Y Millie Brady (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) are also part of the cast of this series of eight episodes.
Noteworthy is the participation of Reese witherspoon as executive producer through her company Hello Sunshine, with which you have an agreement with AppleTV+ for the production of new projects such as the limited series The Last Thing He Told Mestarring Jennifer Garner; My Kind of Country, a reality country music competition; and the series The Morning Show Y Truth Be Told.