Top must-see movies to watch today on Hulu United States

For the Cinema lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of movies as it is now after the emergence of streaming platforms, such as Hulu, although this implies an inconvenience: among such a variety of titles and genres that characterize the new millennium, It is not easy to find the next production to enjoy.

However, with these new challenges in mind, Hulu offers its subscribers a list with your most popular moviesso it’s easier to choose what to watch.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen instead of wondering how to download a video from Facebook, these are the most popular productions to watch these days of Hulu United States:

1. Good luck, Big Leo.

Nancy Stokes, a retired school teacher, longs for some adventure and sex. good sex Her late husband Robert provided her with a home, a family, and something like a life, but she never had good sex from him. Now that Robert is long gone, Nancy puts her plan into motion and hires a young male gigolo who goes by the exotic name “Big Leo.” In an anonymous hotel room, Nancy greets Leo. His appearance is as good as the picture of him, but what she didn’t expect was a great conversation. Nancy finds out that she likes him. And he likes her. With great sexual confidence, Nancy begins to relax. Over the course of their encounter, the power dynamic shifts and the characters’ masks begin to crumble. Preview: Sundance Film Festival 2022

two. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

3. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

Four. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

5. Undercover in Miami

Kevin Hart and Ice Cube lead the cast of THE MIAMI DEPARTERS, the sequel to the action comedy Go Patrol where we met the most popular comedy couple of the year.

6. My best friend’s Wedding

Annie (Kristen Wiig) is a thirtysomething single from the Midwest, with a rather precarious love life, who is asked by her best friend Lilliam (Maya Rudolph) to be her maid of honor. However, although she has never played that role, poor she tries hard to come across as a snob at the pre-wedding party. Meanwhile, another friend of Lillian’s (Rose Byrne) will do her best to wrest the role from her from the inexperienced Annie.

7. The Devil Wears Prada

In the fast-paced world of New York fashion, ‘Runway’ magazine is the Holy Grail. Directed with an iron fist and elegant manicure by Miranda Priestly, working on it is a fearsome challenge for anyone who wants to succeed in that world. Doing it as Miranda’s assistant could open any door for Andy Sachs, a recent graduate. But she is a girl who stands out for her sloppiness within the small army of gorgeous editors of the magazine. Andy soon realizes that to succeed in this business she’s going to need more than initiative and determination. And the ultimate proof of her is in front of her, dressed in Prada from head to toe.

8. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

New film adaptation of Capcom video games. Once a thriving headquarters city for the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with a great evil brewing beneath the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must come together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and survive the night.

9. facing the tornado

As a new day begins in the small American town of Minninnewah, residents begin their day as ordinary as the next. Mother Nature, however, has other plans for them. Residents have just 13 minutes to seek shelter before the largest tornado on record rips through the city, leaving them struggling to protect their loved ones and fighting for their lives. Left to deal with the aftermath, four families must overcome their differences and find strength with one another in order to survive.

10. Matilda

Matilda Wormwood is an extremely curious and intelligent young girl, quite the opposite of her tawdry parents, who often ignore her. As she grows up she discovers that she has telekinetic powers, until one day a teacher teaches her that she can use those powers to help her friends. In addition, the people who until that moment have made her life impossible will suffer the consequences of her.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

More series and movies that we recommend in What can I watch.

Hulu in the streaming war

Hulu It is a video on demand subscription service that allows users to enjoy series and movies that was created in October 2017, however, in early 2021 it was acquired by The Walt Disney + company.

It currently works on United States and Japanwhile in other regions such as Latin America the service comes through Star+.

It was in 2010 when Hulu launched its subscription systemalthough at that time it did so through the name Hulu Plus, which had content from newscorporation Y NBCUniversal. Later in 2017, the company launched its Hulu With Live TV service.

In 2019 the company already had 28 million subscribers; It was then that in March of that same year ; while AT&T (now owner of WarnerMedia) sold its 10% shares and Comcast will give 33% of its shares to Disney in 2024, so Hulu will now operate alongside Disney+ and ESPN+, where it will only focus on streaming content made out of studies and for the family.

Unlike other platforms, Hulu allows its users to access series and programs from 75 channels, including local news and sports. Your service includes Disney Channel, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel, TLC, Motor Trend, Animal Planet, MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, NickToonsamong others.

Hulu also has original contentwhere titles such as The Handmaid’s Tale or the docuseries Wu-Tang: An American Saga and more.

KEEP READING:

More news

Entertainment

More about streaming

More about Hulu