Tom Hanks Wasn’t Overly Confident That This Iconic Scene From ‘Forrest Gump’ Would Win

In the cinema there are many iconic movies and scenes of which it was never thought that they would have such an important impact at the box office and for the public. One of the most recent examples is A peaceful place. Lead actress Emily Blunt wasn’t too confident that a movie with almost no spoken dialogue would do so well on the billboard. It is even more curious when we talk about titles that are practically the history of the seventh art such as Forrest Gump. What could contain this beautiful story so that even Tom Hanks himself could doubt its success?

The Oscar-winning actor is currently on billboard Elvisthe musical biopic in which he plays the manager of the King of Rock, the Colonel Tom Parker and in a recent podcast for CinemaBlend He has spoken of different key moments of his career. Obviously, the tape that won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1994 had to be in the conversation. Both Hanks himself and director Robert Zemeckis did not know what kind of reaction the audience would have with the famous scene of the protagonist sitting on the bench and saying that of “My mom always said ‘Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know which one you’re going to get'”:

“I’ll tell you, in Forrest GumpAll the stuff we shot on the park bench in Savannah, Georgia, we were just shooting filler for a possible narrative piece. I said to Bob (Zemeckis) ‘Is anyone going to care about this crazy guy sitting on a bench? What is this? No one knows what’s in this box, I mean…’”

finally filmed 13 pages of dialogues and the filmmaker and director of Back to the Future assured Hanks that you can never tell what people will take from the sequence. Luckily for them and for the viewers, the image of the seated protagonist is currently an authentic pop culture reference, consecrating Tom Hanks as a amply attractive actor for the box office. Thanks to box office percentage deals, the performer pocketed approximately $65 million.

Forrest Gump won 6 Oscars and meant for its protagonist the second consecutive statuette after Philadelphia. We will see the one from California soon in the live action from Disney, pinocchio and in Asteroid Citythe latest proposal from director Wes Anderson.