Tom Hanks and the rivalry of Forrest Gump and Pulp Fiction at the Oscars

There is no doubt that pulp fiction is one of the most iconic movies end of the last century, who had a difficult fight against Forrest Gump at the 1995 Oscar Awards. Because this last film starring Tom Hanks came out as the winner, causing split reactions among the fans of the film directed by Quentin Tarantino.

What did Tom Hanks say about the triumph of Forrest Gump against pulp fiction at the 1995 Oscars?

During an interview with The New York Times, Tom Hanks broke the silence. About the rivalry that the media and fans. this between Forrest Gump Y pulp fiction throughout the years.

Although the actor acknowledged to the media that the film in which he starred It was the one that deserved the Oscar Award, also states that the Quentin Tarantino tape it is a masterpiece.

“The problem with Forrest Gump is that he won billion dollars. If we had made a (just) successful movie, Bob (Zemeckis, director of the film) and I would have been geniuses. But how did we make a hugely successful movieWe were evil geniuses.” The actor began.

“Is there something wrong with that? No, but there are the best movie books of all time Y Forrest Gump does not appear because, oh, ‘It’s just a nostalgic hit‘”. Tom Hanks finished about it.

It should be remembered that, in the 1995 edition of the Oscar Awards, pulp fiction he had to face big movies. from the likes of The Shawshank Redemption, Four Weddings, A Funeral and Quiz Show Y Forrest Gump. In the category of Best film.

Even Quentin Tarantino himself referred to the mistake that made his film lost in this important award for the cinematographic scene, statements that you can find here.





