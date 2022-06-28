Tom Cruise, from Risky Business to Top Gun: Maverick

36 years ago Tom Cruise consolidated the fame he had achieved with Risky Business thanks to Pete Mitchell, his character in top gun. The sequel to the movie, Top Gun: Maverickhas brought the pilot back to theaters, with great box office success, this 2022, the same year in which the actor enters the sixties.

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV was born in Syracuse, in the state of New York, in the United States, this third of July, 60 years ago, into a humble Catholic family marked by an abusive father. “He was a bully and a coward,” Cruise told Parade magazine in 2006. The family moved several times in search of work for the father, an electrical engineer, who, according to the media, could not keep a job for a long time. weather.

The year Cruise turned 12, his parents divorced. “My mother finally had the courage to stand up to my father and say: No more! She’s done. Goodbye,” the actor told Parade. “People can create their own lives,” he assured, “I saw how my mother created hers and thus made it possible for us to survive. My mother was the one who lived up to it. She had three jobs. She said: We’re going to get through this.”

In an interview published in Interview Magazine more than thirty years ago, the actor, when asked about his adolescence, assured that extremes had coexisted in it. “From being this kind of wild child to a year studying in seminary to be a Franciscan priest…” he told the magazine. “I was very frustrated. He didn’t have many friends. The closest people to me were my family. I think they were a little nervous for me, because I had a lot of energy and couldn’t stick to one thing.” He got bored and lost interest. “I feel good about finally finding something I love.”

The turning point came, according to what he told the media, at the age of 17, when he participated in the school performance of the musical Guys and Dolls. She felt good acting. His mother taught creative theater and he, she said, had always enjoyed it. “I told my parents that I was going to New York. I never really planned on going to college anyway.”

He debuted on the big screen with Endless Lovein 1981. That same year he was part of the cast of taps and two years later participated in The Outsideryes Risky Business, a title with which he climbed the first steps to fame. He cemented it three years later thanks to his portrayal of Lieutenant Pete Mitchell in top gun. That same year she shared the screen with Paul Newman in The Color of Money.

Throughout the eighties, he added other titles to his filmography such as cocktail, rain man either Born on the Fourth of Julywith which he obtained his first nomination for an Oscar for best actor in 1990. In 1997 he repeated the nomination for jerry maguirehey in 2000 was nominated for the statuette for best supporting actor for his work in Magnolia.

By the 1990s, Cruise was already enjoying the Hollywood superstar status that he maintains today. During the decade she gave life to different characters such as the Navy lawyer Daniel Kaffee in A Few Good Men, from 1992; to the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt in IInterview With the Vampirefrom 1994, and the secret agent Ethan Hunt, protagonist of Mission: Impossible, 1996, and its sequels. In 1999, she stood in front of Stanley Kubrick’s camera in the director’s last film, Eyes Wide Shutalong with his then-wife Nicole Kidman.

With the new millennium, Cruise maintained his presence on billboards and since then he has added films like Minority reportfrom 2002; The Last Samuraifrom 2003; War of the Worldsfrom 2005; Tropic Thunder Y Valkyriefrom 2008. Also jack reacherin 2012; Edge of Tomorrowin 2014, and Barry Sealin 2017, among others.

Much has been written about Cruise and not only because of his professional facet. In 2018, for example, the actress and former member of the Church of Scientology, to which Cruise belongs and defends, Leah Remini assured “The Daily Beast” that the actor was not only aware of the abuses that occurred in her but that was part of it.

the star of top gun He has been married three times. The first time he walked down the aisle he did it in 1987 with fellow actress Mimi Rogers, with whom he, according to him, published The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, it was introduced to Scientology. In 1990 he married Nicole Kidman, with whom he formed one of the most solid marriages in Hollywood until her separation in 2001. The couple adopted two children: Isabella Jane and Connor Antony.

Katie Holmes and Cruise were married in 2006, a few months after the birth of the actor’s third daughter and first together, Suri. Six years later, in 2012, they announced their separation.

