Thor: Love and Thunder – Natalie Portman “never” imagined Jane would become the Mighty Thor

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir ), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok ) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord along with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy .

During an interview with Brandon Davis from ComicBook.com, Natalie Portman talked about her return as Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunderadmitting that he never imagined that the character would assume the identity of Mighty Thor as in the comics of House of Ideas after his role in the first two films:

“It’s definitely amazing to have these comics where Jane becomes Mighty Thor. Taika [Waititi] he gave them to me the first time we met [nel 2019] presenting them to me as the core of what we could have done. “ “[Non lo avrei] never [immaginato]. I was really excited about playing an astrophysicist in a film of this magnitude. I thought it was an excellent opportunity to represent her. And then, the comic that introduced this idea of ​​Jane becoming Mighty Thor was only released in 2014. So, it happened several years after she started being part of the movie. That’s when that idea came. “

The actress added that at the time of filming Avengers: Endgame (2019) Marvel Studios they had not yet planned her transformation into the superheroine: