Thor: Love and Thunder – Jason Aaron confirms that he was consulted by Marvel Studios for the film

Jason Aaron has confirmed that he was consulted by Marvel Studios during the development of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Page Twitter officer of CGC Comics posted a video in which the cartoonist Jason Aaronco-creator of the comic counterparts de The Mighty Thor and of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods as well as author of the comic series on God of Thunder which inspired the cinecomic, confirmed of having been consulted by Marvel Studios during the development process of Thor: Love and Thunder and to have supervised some elements of the film: