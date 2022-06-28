Thor: Love and Thunder – Jason Aaron confirms that he was consulted by Marvel Studios for the film
Jason Aaron has confirmed that he was consulted by Marvel Studios during the development of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Page Twitter officer of CGC Comics posted a video in which the cartoonist Jason Aaronco-creator of the comic counterparts de The Mighty Thor and of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods as well as author of the comic series on God of Thunder which inspired the cinecomic, confirmed of having been consulted by Marvel Studios during the development process of Thor: Love and Thunder and to have supervised some elements of the film:
“Hi, I’m Jason Aaron, writer of Avengers and Thor. I’m here at CGC headquarters to sign all your comics. Thanks for the comics you invited and for the notes you left. I really appreciate it. Thor: Love and Thunder will be out soon. I can’t wait to see it along with everyone else. I’ve had a chance to be a small part of some things and be consulted along the way, and I’m super excited about everything I’ve seen and the way they’ve handled things.. Jane Foster’s story is fantastic and what about Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods is super creepy. So yeah, I can’t wait for people to see it and I hope they get out and get those comics back. “
A thunderous #SignatureSeriesSaturday with a quick message from writer @jasonaaron! Aaron is here for his Private Signing di lui, and we had to ask him about the topic that’s on everybody’s mind. Check out the video to hear what he has to say about the upcoming #ThorLoveAndThunder! pic.twitter.com/l8nW1fLsQT
