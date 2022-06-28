This Samsung Galaxy 5G has a discount of 164 euros

Share

You can get one of the best Samsung mid-range and save more than 160 euros. It is a great opportunity.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take home the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G with 164 euro discount. We are talking about its global version, which comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is one of the best mid-range that the Korean firm has presented in recent times, a great purchase under 300 euros.

Samsung’s mobile comes with a smooth AMOLED screen that looks great, one of the processors made by Qualcomm, 4 cameras and a battery that lasts all day. It forms a truly complete set that stands up to the best mid-range smartphones.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

If you don’t want to miss out on other great deals like this, take a look at everything we have prepared for the Amazon Prime Day that will be held on July 12 and 13. Those days will see the best discounts of this 2022.

Buy this Galaxy at a discount

Samsung is one of the top references in the world of screens, devices like this make it clear. We met with a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz in which you can fully enjoy your favorite multimedia content. His colors are vibrant and he moves like butter.

No matter what games or apps you use, thanks to the Snapdragon 778G they will all perform without any difficulty. In addition, it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that close a more than interesting set. You will be able to work with several apps at the same time and you will not have space problems.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.5″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

4 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge

3.5mm jack, NFC and 5G

Day, night, indoors, outdoors… it doesn’t matter, with the 4 cameras on this Galaxy you can take good pictures in any condition. It incorporates a 64-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a wide angle of 12 megapixels, a macro sensor of 5 megapixels and a camera for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera.

Inside this Galaxy, a 4,500mAh battery which will give you a few good hours of use. The Korean device also has a jack for you to connect your headphones, NFC connectivity and up to 5G. You can navigate at full speed.

See on Amazon.es: Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Not much more to say, you have the opportunity to get one of the best mid-range Samsung with a discount of 164 euros. You can receive at home completely free of charge a complete device that will be your faithful companion. It lacks nothing, if you were looking for something powerful and balanced for less than 300 euros, it is a very good purchase.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Follow Andro4all to find out about all the mobile news Follow us on Google News