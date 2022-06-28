This powerful RTX 3080 from Gigabyte ready for liquid cooling and with RGB plummets its price to the historical minimum in Amazon Mexico

In Xataka Selection We share several articles for those who are renovating or building their own PC and want the best components for their work or play, such as the Samsung monitor on sale a few days ago. Now we have a graphics card for those who want maximum performance.

It’s about the AORUS Gigabyte RTX 3080 Xtreme Waterforcewhich in amazon mexico It has had a price that exceeds 30,000 pesos, but right now in this store it can be purchased for just over 24,000 pesos.





Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Xtreme WATERFORCE WB 10G (Rev 2.0)

This product is sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, enjoying the benefits of Amazon Prime, so users who have a subscription to this service can enjoy next day delivery depending on your city.

In addition, due to their cost, they have free shipping for all users. The store also allows payment in up to 12 months without interest depending on the credit card and a damage protection plan of up to three years can also be purchased for 2,111 pesos.

This card has a structure that allows us to Allows you to use liquid coolingIn addition to the fact that according to the brand, it has the first anti-drip system in the world. If this happens, a red LED It will warn us that the cooling has a problem.

It uses PCIe 4.0, has 10GB of GDDDR6X memory and has a memory clock of 19,000 MHz, as well as a 760GB/s bandwidth. It has different RGB lighting modes in addition to being ready for ray tracing, taking advantage of its two HDMI 2.1 ports.

On the official page of the product, we can see that the brand offers up to four years warranty if you register online.





