This is how Chadwick Boseman’s inheritance will be distributed in the absence of a will

Chadwick Boseman credit: Bang Showbiz

Actor Chadwick Boseman did not make a will before his death in August 2020 due to colon cancer that he had been diagnosed with four years ago and against which he secretly fought. Initially, her widow Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed responsible for managing her financial affairs after her death and has now filed a formal request with the court to approve the distribution of the interpreter’s inheritance that she proposes.

The estate of the protagonist of ‘Black Panther’ is valued at 2.3 million dollars, well below the astronomical personal fortunes of his companions in the Marvel universe, although in comparison he appeared in far fewer studio films, only four , instead of the nine that Robert Downey Jr. has in his filmography or the ten that Chris Hemsworth has shot.

Taylor expects to receive 50 percent of that amount and Chadwick’s parents to keep the other half, meaning they would each receive $1.15 million. Chadwick’s widow will also be reimbursed for the $47,000 she paid for the funeral costs, including the $9,500 it cost to reserve the venue, $1,275 for the flowers, $7,495 for the mausoleum crypt and $22,000 she spent to buy the crypts that are next to her husband’s so that her parents can rest by her side in the future.