Sylvester Stallone never imagined what the iconic saga of Rocky Balboa in the film industry and in the popular imagination. It is enough to evoke some of its famous narrative sequences, its music, its epic climax for anyone to refer to that classic. In fact, Rocky Balboa It inaugurated in film productions the inclusion of musical scenes of training and athletic preparation that later became naturalized in later films, whether of a sports nature or not. Even the use of tracking shots in Rocky, to follow and reinforce these aspects of the plot, was a trademark that was later extended and repeated.

Rocky Balboa, without a doubt and beyond what the story itself represented, served to give a new audiovisual language to the productions and productions planned by Hollywood in the second half of the 70s and during the 80s. Hence, the discovery of the film , which transcended into fiction. In addition, of the winks that as a tribute make recent films like Hustle, one of the most viewed on Netflix this month.

Rocky Balboa: Sylvester Stallone was surprised by the amount he was paid

This amount was won by Sylvester Stallone for the first two Rocky Balboa

Without a doubt, Sylvester Stallone had the figure of Rocky Balboa in his head since time before its premiere in 1976. The script he wrote could well represent his life story based on struggle and sacrifice, on self-love in the face of the lack of expectations from others. And when she finished it back in 1975 it was clear that Sylvester Stallone he had proposed to be himself the great protagonist: he had no intention of not being Rocky Balboa And that’s where the problems started.

It’s just that producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff weren’t convinced that Sylvester Stallone would be the main act. At that time he did not have great references and worked as an usher in a neighborhood movie theater. Sylvester Stallone was on his own to look for the main producers of the moment to leave them their jobs. That’s how he came across Winkler and Chartoff, whom he wowed with his script for Rocky Balboa, based on a fight at the time between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner. They offered him $360,000 for the story, but Stallone made it a condition that he wanted to play the boxer.

After several conversations, an agreement was finally sealed but with the conditions imposed by the producer: they gave him a million dollars that included payment for the script, his performance and the money to produce the film. Obviously, although the figure of one million dollars always hits, it was not much to make a film. But the legendary Italian Stallion did. He put together a shooting plan with the minimum budget. Among friends and family they acted and recorded with handheld cameras. Many of the scenes were filmed in one take so as not to waste film or edit as much.

Related news

In 1977, Rocky Balboa It swept the Oscars by winning the categories “Best Director”, “Best Film” and “Best Film Editing”. Even, Sylvester Stallone was nominated for “Best Actor” and “Best Screenplay.”