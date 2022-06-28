This amount was won by Sylvester Stallone for the first two Rocky Balboa

Sylvester Stallone never imagined what the iconic saga of Rocky Balboa in the film industry and in the popular imagination. It is enough to evoke some of its famous narrative sequences, its music, its epic climax for anyone to refer to that classic. In fact, Rocky Balboa It inaugurated in film productions the inclusion of musical scenes of training and athletic preparation that later became naturalized in later films, whether of a sports nature or not. Even the use of tracking shots in Rocky, to follow and reinforce these aspects of the plot, was a trademark that was later extended and repeated.

Rocky Balboa, without a doubt and beyond what the story itself represented, served to give a new audiovisual language to the productions and productions planned by Hollywood in the second half of the 70s and during the 80s. Hence, the discovery of the film , which transcended into fiction. In addition, of the winks that as a tribute make recent films like Hustle, one of the most viewed on Netflix this month.

