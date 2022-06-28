These are the options of the actress after resorting to the judgment of the trial

Following the six-week legal process that took place in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, near the US capital, the jury awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages, and $2 million for Heard, who had filed a lawsuit. counterclaim

A US jury concluded Wednesday, June 1, that J Johnny Depp and Amber Heard smeared each other, but he leaned in favor of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean following an intense libel trial that included controversial allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence.

During the trial, which was broadcast live, the former couple of actors exchanged complaints of domestic abuse and Heard was subjected to insults on the networks while the hearings lasted.

As the days go by, the friction between the Hollywood stars continues. At the time of her, Heard’s legal team spoke out and made it clear that the actress does not have the amount of money to pay her ex-husband. In addition, it was indicated that they would enter into negotiations with Depp, but it is unknown if they reached an agreement in the form of payment or a discount.

Currently, it was revealed that one of Heard’s options was to file an appeal, which can be complicated because it would take a long time.

Read more: Amber Heard: the day Johnny Depp played a strong prank on her and then surprised her with an expensive gift

“A pardon is not requested if one is innocent and the appeal is not rejected if it is known that one is right,” the actress’s lawyers indicated.

According to international media publications, some specialists spoke out and made it clear that the arguments of Heard’s appeal would focus on the questions that she considers were not done well by the court. The experts insisted that the jury will insist on the evidence presented by Elaine Bredehoft, the actress’s lawyer.

For her part, attorney Lisa Bloom testified for BBC and explained the alleged contradiction that can be found in the verdict.

“How can it be that Amber was smeared when Depp’s lawyers said his allegations were false, and the actor was smeared when Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic violence? I think he’s inconsistent and you can’t have a verdict like that,” he said.

Also read: Amber Heard: The actress plans to write a book about her life with Johnny Depp (the plan to pay her ex-husband and other details)

Other experts insist that the trial had repercussions because it was broadcast live and that social networks became the scene of debate among the admirers of the protagonists.