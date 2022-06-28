The two television networks that this season have fallen to their historical minimum audience

Like the students of schools, institutes and universities, television also ends its course in June. And he doesn’t do it with good grades. On the contrary, the grades he gets are getting worse and worse. The data from the study carried out by Barlovento Comunicación is especially significant: this season the historical minimum of television consumption with an average of 203 minutes per person per day. 10 years ago, daily consumption averaged 242 minutes.

While the traditional use of television falls to its worst records, its use for other purposes (internet, videogames and other uses) has reached its peak this season all-time high: 33 minutes per person per day representing 14% of total TV usage.

The study of Barlovento Comunicación leaves two big losers among the television networks: TVE and Telecinco. La 1 has obtained its worst audience data in a season with a poor 8.8%, while Telecinco has also reaped its historical minimum of the season with 13.2%.

If someone loses it is because others win and it is there, in the field of winners, where it emerges Antenna 3, which is the chain that has grown the most in relation to the previous season with half a percentage point more audience. And not only that. Antena 3, with its 14% audience share, is the season leader for the first time in its history thanks to the nine months (of the last 10) in which it has defeated Telecinco.

The most watched broadcast of the season

The most watched television space of the 2021/2022 season was the Eurovision final voting on May 14 with an average audience of 8,853,000 viewers and a screen share of 61.3%. That same night, that of Spain’s third place in Eurovision with Chanel’s performance and Ukraine’s triumph, also corresponds to the season’s golden minute (0:57 at night from May 14 to 15) when 8,853 ,000 people were waiting for La 1 to follow the votes of the festival.

The sports broadcast with the most audience

The Champions League final which ended with the victory of Real Madrid against Liverpool, was followed by 7,716,000 people in La 1, which reached a 52.8% audience share. This is the sports broadcast with the most audience of the free-to-air television season (Movistar+ also offered the match live for its subscribers).

The news with the best audience data

The broadcast of a news program with a greater following on television was for the edition of Antenna 3 News 2 on September 27, which obtained a 26.1% audience share that night and achieved an average of 3,792,000 viewers.

The movie with the most viewers

La 1 screened on February 20 what would be the most watched movie of the season on television: The Equalizer 2. The film starring Denzel Washington captured the interest of 2,353,000 people and recorded a 16.5% audience share. Compartir.

The series with the most watched episode

The best audience data for an open fiction series was achieved Unfaithful on September 5, when 2,357,000 viewers watched one of the episodes of the Turkish series to give Antena 3 an audience share of 18.1%.