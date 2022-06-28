The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ends: what now?

The media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It has come to an end after many weeks. Now it is the turn of the popular jury, which will meet to deliberate.

In addition to Heard and Depp, whose statements lasted several days, during the four weeks of trial they have intervened psychologists, police officers, representatives, domestic employees and even the couple’s therapist, who insisted that the abuse was “mutual” by both.

Last week, Whitney Henriquez, sister of Heard, assured that she saw how Depp repeatedly punched the actress in the face during an argument that occurred in the apartment of the then couple in March 2015. She is, for the moment, the only witness who claims to have seen Depp hit Heard.

On April 11, the legal battle began in which the actor accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article she published in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse” without mentioning it. Depp is asking for $50 million in compensation.

For her part, Heard responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

What happens now with Depp and Heard?

However, after this ending all the doubts come: what will happen now? what scenarios arise?

The newspaper Mirror collects an interview with the consultant and expert in media law, David Banks, and analyzes the possible scenarios before this trial.

Ruling in favor of Johnny Depp

The first of the scenarios would be that Justice ends agreeing with Johnny Depp, the plaintiff. Thus, Heard should compensate the actor with a sum that could even reach 50 million dollarsthe number you ask for.

However, according to Banks, the problem would come if she couldn’t pay him: “Well, then you get into all kinds of trouble, negotiations about how it will be paid over time, people file for bankruptcy. There are not many people who have that money,” Banks said.

Ruling in favor of Amber Heard

If the Justice agrees with the actressDepp should pay up to 100 million dollars, the amount she asks for the counterclaim.

Victory but no payments

Regardless of who wins, there is one more option: not award damages to anyone. “As for the damage they grant, it is in their hands,” the expert stressed.

Role of the jury

Right now, the popular jury must reach a decision, but it could be that they did not agree unanimous. In this case, the trial would be annulled and it would be Depp and Heard who would choose whether to start a new trial.

Can Depp or Heard appeal?

David Banks also noted that surely it is the loser who asks to appeal the decision: “I suspect there will be an appeal, there is a lot at stake, the reputation and career of two great movie stars.”

About the actor, he insisted: “This is very damaging to reputation and its marketability. So I would be surprised if the jury ruled against him that he would leave it at that.”

Still, he claimed: “Neither side is backing down. They’re almost too far down the road to accept whatever verdict they get this time.” Because of this, it seems almost impossible that they won’t ask for an appeal.