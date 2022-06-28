The treasure of the Amazon, all about the full cast, locations and reviews

The treasure of the Amazon (original title The Rundown) is a film by 2003 directed by Peter Berg. The film is reported under the genre of action and adventure and who it could be hero of a film under these two strands, if not Dwayne Johnsonalias The Rock? Here’s everything you need to know about the plotthe castwhere to see it and some curiosity on location in which it was shot.

The treasure of the Amazon, all about plot and cast

There plot de The treasure of the Amazon (referred to in 2013 a sequel: The treasure of the Amazon 2) tells the story of the Beck bounty hunter which, due to an important debt he is bound to a man by name Billy Walker and is forced to collect money on his behalf. But his dream is to be able to change life once and for all and open a restaurant.

Before he can do it though, Beck has to do it one last mission: to retrieve Travis a young man archaeologist son of his boss, who is at El Doradoin Brazil.

Here, Beck meets the one who manages the gold mining, such Cornelius Hatcher that if at first he shows himself predisposed and in favor of Travis departureprevents him after discovering that the latter is aware of the “O Gato do Diabo” a very precious gold artifact.

Travis will also prove hostile to his father’s will, who demands it at home. In fact, the boy does not suffer from the world of making his parent despotic to say the least.

The filming locations are all located between the United States and Brazil And hero of the film, as we have already mentioned, is Dwayne Johnson, who plays bounty hunter Beck for the film. With him Seann William Scott (famous for his role as Steve Stifler in the saga of American Pie), who lends his face to Travis.

Rosario Dawson, Christopher Walken, Ewen Bremner, Jon Gries, William Lucking, Paul Power, Stephen Bishop, Ernie Reyes Jr and Jamal Duff complete the cast. Within the film also an exceptional actor makes his glorious appearance: Arnold Schwarzeneggeralso like colleague The Rock, often involved in action films.

Where to see it in streaming

The treasure of the Amazon it is now almost 20 years old, it is possible that many today have not yet seen it or that they do not remember it. If you too, driven by criticism and by positive reviews that this title boasts, would you like to see or review the full movie in streaming and in Italian language you can do it before subscription on the platform of Netlfix or alternatively on that of Apple TV.

On YouTube instead you can find the trailer obviously in original or dubbed language and some small clips from the film itself.

Films about El Dorado

El Dorado is often cited or even is the central theme of lots of similar movies precisely to The treasure of the Amazon. Among these are for example The Librarian – In Search of the Lost Spearfilm of the 2004 with Noah Wyle (Donnie Darko, Away from the nightmare) and Sonya Walger.

A quote should also be made to The Scorpion Kingfilm of the 2002 in which he reads the same Dwayne Johnson. Towards the end of the film, in fact, Harvey, the character played by Jon Gryes, wears a necklace of scorpions, the same one worn by Memnon or Memnon (Steven Brand). The Scorpion King precisely.