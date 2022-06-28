The talent of Mr. Crocodile, previews of the live-action with Javier Bardem

Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, it also stars Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy and Brett Gelman. In cinemas from 27 October

Based on Bernard Waber’s best-selling book series, The talent of Mr. Crocodile is a live-action for the whole family that tells the story of the crocodile Lyle and his adventures with the Primm family.

Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordonwritten by Will Davies, The Talent of Mr. Crocodile sees in the cast Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, Brett Gelman.

The film contains original songs performed by Shawn Mendes and written by the authors of The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The Talent of Mr. Crocodilefrom the October 27 only in theaters, it is produced by Sony Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia.

Synopsis

When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York, young son Josh struggles to adjust to his new school and new friends. Everything changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar, great music and who lives in the attic of his new home. The two quickly become friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by the evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must join Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that a family can be found even in the most unexpected situations and that there is nothing wrong with a great singing crocodile with an even greater personality.