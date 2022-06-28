The nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022

The list of nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022.

The HCA or Hollywood Critics Association is a critical association based primarily in California, but in recent years has begun to accept members from other states. These Midseason Awards are recognitions to the best of cinema in this first half of 2022.

Although these awards have zero relevance in the upcoming 2022-23 awards season, they are a small indicator of films and performances that have been well received by American critics. With a good marketing strategy, some of them could emerge as alternatives or even take on strong relevance in the race — “Elvis”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are possible candidates to achieve it.

The most nominated film in these Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022 is “Everything Everywhere All At Once” with eight mentions; When the season kicks off in good form, this love is likely to translate into an avalanche of nominations for the popular Daniels-directed film.

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” earned six nominations, including three for acting; Robert Pattinson is absent. Then we have Robert Eggers’ “The Northman,” Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” with four nominations each.

Some nice additions to the list are “RRR” and “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” for Best Picture, Jenna Ortega (“The Fallout”) for Best Actress, and three nominations for the slasher “X.”

“RRR” | Courtesy of DVV Entertainment

The winning films of the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022 will be announced on July 1. Here is the list of nominations:

Best film

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

RRR

batman

The Northman

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Top Gun: Maverick

Turning Network

Best actress

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Fresh

Mia Goth – X

Jenna Ortega – The Fallout

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor

Austin Butler-Elvis

Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman

Sebastian Stan – Fresh

Best Supporting Actress

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dakota Johnson – Cha Cha Real Smooth

Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Northman

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano – The Batman

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Pedro Pascal – The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Direction

Daniels – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Robert Eggers – The Northman

Joseph Kosinski – Top Gun: Maverick

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Matt Reeves – The Batman

Best screenplay

batman

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Outfit

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Best Independent Film

After-Yang

Emergency

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

X

Best Horror Movie

The Black Phone

Fresh

teacher

scream

X

Most Anticipated Movie (Rest of 2022)

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Don’t Worry Darling

Killers of the Flower Moon

nope