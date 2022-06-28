The mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 is the first link in a chain of innovations aimed at changing medicine

Moderna, the biotechnology pioneer in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies and vaccines, is participating in the 62nd Congress of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology | XXIII Congress of the Madrid Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology, held in Madrid. The company has just announced new clinical data on…

Moderna, the biotechnology pioneer in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies and vaccines, is participating in the 62nd Congress of the Spanish Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology | XXIII Congress of the Madrid Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology, held in Madrid.

The company has just announced new clinical data on its bivalent vaccine as a booster dose against Covid-19, designed against the omicron variant. Specifically, this vaccine, mRNA-1273.214, has shown, in a phase 2/3 study, a more than five-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in all participants, regardless of age. prior infection, and by more than six-fold in the subset of seronegative participants.

And it is that the more than 10 years of experience dedicated to the investigation of solutions based on ARMn, together with the flexibility and speed provided by the manufacturing process of its platform, is allowing the company to develop new vaccines in record time, since this technology has the ability to quickly adapt to any pathogen.

According to Juan Carlos Gil, CEO of Moderna in Spain and Portugal, One of the company’s main missions is to change the paradigm of medicine and health care to improve people’s lives. “We are currently developing a world-class vaccine portfolio against those viruses for which no approved vaccine yet existssuch as, for example, the vaccines against cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV),” among others.. Likewise – Add – Some of this research is already part of a very ambitious global project that we are working on by 2025 and which aims to have more than 15 pathogens in the clinical trial phase, all of them considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as some of the most serious viruses for public health and for the population”.

In addition to the combination of influenza and Covid, the biotechnology company is already working on the development of another vaccine to which the respiratory syncytial virus is added. Similarly, great advances are also expected for other latent viruses and for rare, autoimmune diseases and even for the cancer vaccine.

Modern commitment to investment in Spain

Spain is a fundamental country for Moderna and the company has a significant investment in our country through the long-term collaboration with Rovi for the manufacture of Moderna’s mRNA vaccines. In addition, they plan to make an investment of some 500 million euros in Spain in 2022 to build a quality testing laboratory for mRNA vaccines in the Community of Madrid and reinforce production capacity.

“The Rovi plants in Madrid and Granada will be responsible for manufacturing in our country more than half of the vaccines that will be distributed throughout the world (currently they already do so in more than 60 countries“. This was confirmed by the Vice President and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa at ModernaDan Stanerafter the recent meeting with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and which was also attended by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

The 10-year agreement with Rovi also includes the manufacture of all the vaccines developed by Moderna, since, in the same plant, with the same technology and the same equipment, different vaccines can be produced for different pathologies. Another great advantage of its mRNA technology platform.

As they have pointed out from Moderna, Spain is, outside the United States, one of the countries where they are investing the most, as well as a key market due to its access to talent, the business environment and the quality of its infrastructures, as well as the investment allocated to science and innovation. This is why, as part of the company’s investment and commitment to the development of new solutions and treatments in our country, they plan to build a new testing laboratory that is expected to be operational next year. 2023.