The movie with Ryan Gosling that is all the rage on Netflix

A movie starring Ryan Gosling is trending on Netflix and a public favorite. We tell you what it is.

Ryan Gosling He is one of the most outstanding actors of his generation and of the moment. He has starred in movies that became very successful, such as The Notebook with Rachel McAdams either The Nice Guys with Russell Crowe. In addition, he has worked with renowned directors such as Denis Villeneuve, Damien Chazelle Y Terrence Malik.

In recent days, the first images of the backstage of Barbiethe film of the famous doll directed by Greta Gerwig and starring margot robbie. For this reason, the actor is among the most “mentioned” of social networks and his fans remember one of his best works that is among the trends of Netflix. Is about Drive.

A hit on Netflix

Drive is a film released in 2011 and belongs to the thriller and action genre. It is directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and starring the actor. In addition, they are part of the cast: Carey Mulligan, Albert Brooks, Ron Perlman, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac, Christina Hendricksamong others.

Its official synopsis reads:During the day, Driver (Gosling) works in a garage and is a stunt driver in movies, but, on some nights sporadically, he works as a chauffeur for criminals. Shannon, his boss, looks for criminals who need the best driver for their escapes, taking the corresponding commission. But Driver’s world begins to change the day he meets Irene (Mulligan), a neighbor with a young son and her husband in jail.“.

The film lasts less than two hours and became a hit on the Netflix platform.

Did you see it, moviegoers?