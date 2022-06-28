The mansion where Leonardo DiCaprio filmed The Wolf of Wall Street is sold and will no longer have a curious function

Money, waste and corruption fill the almost three hours that it lasts The wolf of Wall Street, the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio that in 2014 earned him an Oscar nomination. The story tells the life of an American stockbroker who, at his young age, founds a successful brokerage firm, but dirty tricks and scams take him far from a good port.

Some scenes of The Wolf of Wall Street, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, were filmed there.

During its filming, the production toured various parts of the world. Among them, he landed almost an hour’s drive from Mahattan, United States, in a property that today is for sale for US$10 million. Beyond the passage of the iconic actor, who starred there in a scene with Jon Favreau and Rob Reiner, this was not the mansion’s debut on Hollywood sets. In the past, the property had been used for film shoots, such as for the series the loudest voice starring Russell Crowe, Seth McFarlane, Sienna Miller and Naomi Watts.

However, temporarily renting the location for filming is not its main function. In fact, for many years it has been taking advantage of its extensive gardens to breed racehorses and the account already has more than 100 trained in its records. To carry out this training, the property has paddocks, a riding arena, a stable with capacity for 10 animals and a hut to store tools. On the other hand, it offers various amenities intended for entertainment and relaxation, such as the same room where there is a carpeted spa with a massage table, an armchair with television and a dining table.

A property on Long Island was used to breed more than 100 racehorses Douglas Elliman Real Estate

In addition, to enjoy nature, it has equestrian trails to walk with the horses and a garden with an orchard. Outside there is also a heated saltwater pool surrounded by a patio with lounge chairs and umbrellas to enjoy a hot day outdoors. The landscaping of the exterior space – which extends over two hectares – is completed with a pond surrounded by stones, plants and trees on one side of the pool.

The house has several living rooms and six fireplaces in total Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The main mansion has almost 1400 square meters and was built in 2010. In addition to the six bedrooms with wooden floors and nine bathrooms covered with marble, the kitchen can be highlighted. gourmetwith integrated island and banquettes, a formal dining room and an informal one where you can have breakfast, several living rooms with different aesthetics, a guest suite, an office with television and a basement with hydromassage equipment.

The house has nine bathrooms, most of them covered with marble Douglas Elliman Real Estate

To transport between the first and second floors of the house, guests can choose the stairs or, if they have any mobility impairments, they can also choose the elevator. A distinctive detail is that throughout the house there are six chimneysprepared for the low temperatures that characterize that area of ​​the North American country in winter.