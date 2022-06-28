the first trailer of the DC Comics movie with Dwayne Johnson!

The new DC Comics film with Dwayne Johnson will be released in theaters in October 2022. This is the first trailer for Black Adam.

A new superhero, or rather superantihero, stands out on the horizon in very first official trailer in Italian of Black Adam. He said it over and over again Dwayne Johnsonin his one thousand thousand posts on social media, that “the hierarchy of power at home DC Comics is about to change “now that this mighty character he plays arrives. It is useless to spend more words now, let’s let the spectacular firsts pictures below of the first trailer in Italian of Black Adam.

Black Adam: The First Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Black Adam: plot, cast poster and release date of the film with Dwayne Johnson

“The world needed a hero. It had Black Adam,” reads the Italian movie poster which you can see below. The film with Dwayne Johnson will be released in Italy only in cinemas on 20 October 2022. Director Jaume Collet-Serra Inspector Challaghan of the superhero world called it. The story obviously revolves around this character created by Otto Binder and CC Beck for the DC comics way back in 1945. Black Adamwhose real name is Teth-Adam or Theo Adam, is the archenemy of Shazam. He was given great powers by the Egyptian gods 5,000 years ago. After being imprisoned for a long time, Black Adam he is released and is ready to violently unleash what, according to him, is the only form of justice to be brought into the modern world. Also part of the cast of the film Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo And Marwan Kenzari.