The films to recover before seeing Thor: Love and Thunder

The moment of the theatrical debut is approaching Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film in the Thor movie saga featuring Chris Hemsworth who will reprise the role of the iconic superhero for the eighth time on the big screen.

Since we are talking about a shared universe that has almost forty products now between films and TV series, live action and animated, we have decided to give you some suggestions on six products of the Marvel Studios that you absolutely must recover before seeing the new film directed by Taika Waititi, out on July 6 at the cinema.

Before leaving you to the list, we warn you that we have decided to make only a selection of the films in which Thor appears, as the list would have been much longer. The products we choose are those that we believe are important to understand the key elements of Thor: Love and Thunderleaving aside moments that we can define superfluous in relation to the film.

Thor

Obviously, we could only start from Thorthe 2011 film directed by Kenneth Branagh that introduces for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only the Asgardian gods but also some elements that will be fundamental for the grandiose conclusion of Phase 1.

In the film we meet Thor (Chris Hemsworth), God of Thunder and son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins). Destined to succeed the throne of Asgard, Thor decides to forcibly resolve a conflict against the Jotuns led by Laufey (Colm Feore), causing his father to go on a rampage. After stripping him of the powers of himself and the hammer Mjolnir, Odin exiles Thor to Earth, where the fallen god will meet astrophysicist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in her attempt to find himself. Of course, there is also another Asgardian god who is particularly interested in Mjolnir and his power: we are talking about Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor’s half-brother ready to do anything to get his revenge.

The Avengers

The first team is never forgotten. Upon completion of the introductory path established by Marvel Studios, it arrives in 2012 The Avengersambitious crossover that brings together all, or almost all, the characters introduced up to that moment to give life to the first team of Marvel superheroes ready to avenge the Earth.

Failed Asgard’s rise to power, Loki allies himself with a powerful alien entity who gives him the Scepter, thanks to which the God of Deception subjugates Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Eric Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) with the intent to recover the Tesseract and conquer the planet. With the situation in jeopardy, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) accelerates his Avengers Initiative, the creation of a group of people with unique abilities who together will be able to face the threat of Loki. Along with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), will also intervene Thor, sent to Earth by Odin to stop and capture Loki and bring him back to Asgard .

Bonus: Guardians of the Galaxy

The bonus of this selection could only be Guardians of the Galaxy, the stunning film directed by James Gunn and released in 2014 that launched Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and his unpredictable group of companions to the big screen. The reason for this bonus is very simple to explain, and we will not go too far in explaining the plot of the film (also because the characters will return later on other occasions): within Thor: Love and Thunderperhaps limited to the first part of the film, Thor will team up with the Guardians, before embarking on his new personal path.

Thor: Ragnarok

Let’s take a leap forward in the MCU timeline, and leave it behind Avengers: Age of Ultron but most of all Thor: The Dark World, both products with more than one manufacturing defect and which, ultimately, add nothing really important to the Asgardian’s career. So we come to 2017: the Avengers are still separated after their civil war, Thanos is slowly moving in the shadows, and Asgard begins to fear the Ragnarokthe prophesied Norse apocalypse.

After spending years searching for the Gems of the Infinite, Thor returns to Asgard to discover that Loki has exiled his father and has become, unbeknownst to all, the new ruler. Getting help from doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Thor and Loki find Odin on Earth, just as the Father of all gods is taking his last breath. With the death of Odin a mighty entity can return, Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of the dead, who easily defeats the two brothers and returns to Asgard to resume her work of conquest. Orphan of Mjolnir, destroyed by Hela, Thor ends up in a space-time vortex and finds himself on Sakaar, a planet ruled by the Grand Master (Jeff Goldblum) where intense fights between warriors are organized. Here, incredibly, he will meet another Asgardian, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and also reunites with an old friend who will also be the key to preparing revenge on Hela: Hulk.

Avengers: Infinity War

The ending of Thor: Ragnarok ties directly back to the colossal crossover staged in 2018, with ten years of Marvel Studios stories flowing into Avengers: Infinity War.

After years and years spent in the shadows, Thanos (Josh Brolin) takes the field to collect all six Infinity Stones and become the most powerful being in the universe. The purpose of him? Halving the life in the universe, to rebalance the possibilities and prevent the planets from ending up like Titan, his home. While Thanos attacks Earth, the Guardians of the Galaxy track down Thor, whose spaceship was attacked by the very titan who killed Loki and stole the Tesseract. Thor then decides to team up with Rocket (Bradley Cooper) e Groot (Vin Diesel) to go to Nidavellir, the ancient forge of Eitri (Peter Dinklage) where he hopes he will be able to find a new weapon capable of replacing Mjolnir and killing Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame

Still upset at not being able to stop Thanos, Thor, along with the Avengers, tracks down the mad Titan, who has however destroyed the Infinity Stones making them unusable. In anger, Thor beheads Thanosonly to disappear for a long time. Five years later, Thor is still depressed and drowns his sorrows in food and alcohol, staying in his New Asgard home without ever being seen. When Stark and Banner perfect the time travel operation, opening a window towards a possible solution to Thanos’ decimation, Thor decides to rejoin the group and set out to remedy what he considers his mistakes.