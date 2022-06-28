The family of the driver of the moment: who they are and what the brothers of Checo Pérez do

Czech Perez he is always supported by his family in every place he goes. The good relationship with his closest circle was and is a fundamental support to continue his successes in the difficult profession as a Formula 1 driver. His brothers Antonio and Paola are always by his side, but they do not usually show themselves much, although both are dedicated to things closely related to motorsports.

Czech Perez He was born in 1990, he is the youngest of the children of Antonio Pérez Garibay and Marilú Mendoza. The Red Bull Racing driver has two older brothers, Paola, born in 1983, and Antonio, in 1986. The short distance of ages made them very close since they were children, in addition to their passion for engines. Currently, Paola is manager of the ex-Racing Point and Antonio is a former champion of the NASCAR series in Mexico.

Paola, older sister and the representative of Czech Perez, became the first female manager of a driver in the highest category of motorsports. For more than a decade, she has been in charge of taking care of the image of the Guadalajara runner, her contracts and managing her brother’s foundation, destined to help poor children.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker