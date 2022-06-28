The family of the driver of the moment: who they are and what the brothers of Checo Pérez do

Czech Perez he is always supported by his family in every place he goes. The good relationship with his closest circle was and is a fundamental support to continue his successes in the difficult profession as a Formula 1 driver. His brothers Antonio and Paola are always by his side, but they do not usually show themselves much, although both are dedicated to things closely related to motorsports.

Czech Perez He was born in 1990, he is the youngest of the children of Antonio Pérez Garibay and Marilú Mendoza. The Red Bull Racing driver has two older brothers, Paola, born in 1983, and Antonio, in 1986. The short distance of ages made them very close since they were children, in addition to their passion for engines. Currently, Paola is manager of the ex-Racing Point and Antonio is a former champion of the NASCAR series in Mexico.

Paola, older sister and the representative of Czech Perez, became the first female manager of a driver in the highest category of motorsports. For more than a decade, she has been in charge of taking care of the image of the Guadalajara runner, her contracts and managing her brother’s foundation, destined to help poor children.

No one better than his sister to manage his image.

“In my house, well, there was always talk of racing cars, we were always looking at sponsorships, my dad always teaching us how to knock on doors to ask for support, So it was something that I experienced and learned at home and that also became a passion for me. My brothers were involved in motorsports and it was also how I want it too. I have been working with Checo full time for 12 years, from the moment he confirmed that he was a Formula 1 driver we were already on track for me to be able to be together with him”, explained Paola in dialogue with TV Azteca.

For his part, Antonio began his racing career in 2000. Although he became champion of the NASCAR series in Mexico in 2015, he retired two years later to focus entirely on his family. However, he follows his brother’s career very closely and remembers Checo’s podium in Mexico as one of the best moments.

The passion for motors is in the blood.

The first Mexican to achieve it

In 2021, Sergio was already racing for Red Bull Racing and achieved a feat that no Mexican had achieved up to that point. At the Mexican Grand Prix last year, Checo finished in third place and was the first citizen of that country to achieve a podium finish in his homeland. The dream of the Guadalajara runner and that of an entire nation became a reality at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

“What a special day for my career! It is a day to keep it in our hearts and tell it to our grandchildren. Thank you for so much love, you are the best! Nobody more than you deserved this podium. Let’s go for more! ”, Pérez wrote on his social networks.