The European reinforcement that Chivas is secretly testing in Verde Valle, with a view to the 2022 Opening of Liga MX

The board of the Chivas de Guadalajara continues to work on the preparation of the main campusits training subsidiary and the Basic Forces with a view to the upcoming Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022, which begins in July, but In the morning session this Monday, a possible reinforcement was discovered that is secretly being tested in Verde Valle.

The members of the first team of the Sacred Flock returned this Monday to the facilities of the sports city of Verde Vallewith the mission to work on the final touches of the preseason and prepare everything for the first day of Apertura 2022, scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at Akron Stadium.

The Chivas sports board remains focused on finalizing the transfer of midfielder Orbelín Pineda as the sole objective in this transfer market for the rojiblanco first team and the player who was most recently on trial, Walter Gael Sandoval, joined the group of exchange coins that are proposed to other clubsafter the refusal of the coaching staff, led by Ricardo Cadena, to add him to his squad.

Sandoval did not pass Ricardo Cadena’s test (Chivas)

The postponement in the negotiation to be able to convince Orbelín Pineda to return to the fold, allowed a young talent of Mexican parents, as stated in the rojiblancos statutes that had to be adapted to the new generations of migrants around the world and to be able to expand the reinforcement market a little, enter Verde Valle and try out with Chivas, with the intention of joining -in principle- one of its Basic Forces affiliates and then being evaluated by the first team coaching staff.

The rojiblancos put the final touches on the preseason (Chivas)

Who is the reinforcement that Chivas secretly tests?

The young soccer player published part of his test with the Flock (Instagram)

This is Daniel Villaseca, a versatile winger who can also serve as a midfielder at just 19 years of age, who comes from the modest Duckla Praha club of the First Division of the Czech Republic and is on trial with the Flock in one of the fields of the sports city of Valle Verde. He has Czech nationality and was part of the U18 National Team of that European country, but he has Mexican ancestry from his father. ANDhe youngster has spent his entire career in Prague and has played 25 games with his team’s reserve team, which participates in the Third Division.

The player could reinforce the Tapatío or the Sub-20 of Chivas

The midfielder played with Duckla’s B team in the Third Division (Transfermarkt)

