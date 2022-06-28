The Conditions of Christian Bale to return as Batman!

Christian Bale could return as Batman only if some conditions are met

The Batman of Christian bale marked an entire generation and as the years have passed it has become one of the favorite actors among the fans of DC Comics. Although it has been ten years since his trilogy ended, there has always been the question of whether he could return to history in some way. But in an interview with Screen Rant, it looks like he just shut down any possibility of his return.

bale he admitted that he would consider playing the Dark Knight again on one condition: Christopher Nolan should be in the director’s chair because when they finished filming the trilogy of darkknight, they promised to continue the story together together.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to do it. And then let’s go. Let’s not take too long. In my opinion, I would only do it if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I have another story to tell.’ And if he wanted to tell that story with me, he’d be in.” Christian bale

The trilogy of Nolan was a critical and box office success that began with batmanbegins in 2005, followed by TI have Dark Knightyou Y The Dark Knight Rises. However, Bale commented in 2019 that he refused to make a fourth film when Warner proposed it to him. “fulfill the dream [de Nolan]” of a trilogy and not “become too lenient”.

Nolan has no interest in returning

Despite his willingness to re-team with the director, bale confirmed that neither Nolan nor has anyone else approached him to resume his role as DCTherefore, it is very unlikely that we will see the actor again as the iconic superhero.

“No one has ever mentioned it to me. No one has mentioned it. Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I heard you were approached and offered all this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one has said that'”. Christian bale

Plus, there’s the matter of Christopher Nolan had a tense battle with Warner Bros after the company planned to release his films simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters, so now he is very busy creating his new film: Oppenheimer, for Universal. which has the talent of Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh.

In the meantime, bale is set to make his MCU debut as Cap the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters on July 8

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?