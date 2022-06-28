The Billie Eilish replica at the Hollywood Wax Museum that has disappointed its fans – Music

Billie Eilish returns to revolutionize the networks! Rare is the time that the American artist does not set social networks on fire with some novelty or epic moment and this time it was a big surprise: she went straight to the Wax Museum in Hollywood. Also know as Madame Tussauds, being the most famous wax museum in the world. Among all the ‘celebrities’ who have the privilege of being exhibited there in Los Angeles United StatesNow Billie Eilish joins. Yes indeed, the reaction of his fans It has not been as expected and they have been tremendously disappointed. Because any resemblance between the original and the replica could be said to be purely coincidental. At CADENA 100, we reveal all the details!

Billie Eilish sets the networks on fire again

Among the celebrities we see at the Hollywood Wax Museum are artists such as Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez or Justin Timberlake, as well as actors such as Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Will Smith, Julia Roberts, Zac Efron or our actress most international Spanish, which could not be missing: Penelope Cruz. And one one of the last to join, as we were saying, has been the interpreter of ‘Happier Than Ever’. Well, it seems that the result, instead of making her fans feel proud, has had the opposite effect. Seeing is believing, as we replicate Eilish they added a few years old…

His legion of fans around the world, who have not been able to avoid giving their most sincere opinion, have not fallen short and we read comments like these on Twitter and Instagram: “Help, she doesn’t look like Billie Eilish”, “looks like he’s 30 years old”, “it’s not her!” or simply a request that they please stop making wax figures of artists, so that their followers are spared some displeasure: “They should stop making these wax figures”. The copy of Billie that does not disappoint, of course, is her double, which we told you about a few days ago, to normalize being able to go to places that would otherwise be impossible with her overwhelming fame.

As the artist acknowledged: “It’s something I’ve done occasionally in different places and it’s cool when you can do it. At Coachella I did it because I had a body double, who was one of my dancers at the concert. I dressed her in a look from the show that she had worn before, we got a black wig and we put a bow on it, we gave her a mask and some sunglasses, she put on my shoes and socks, I put her at the back of the stage and she stayed there as the lights came on and everyone thought it was me. No one knew it wasn’t me, literally no one. And while she was up there, I put on a big black coat, traffic vest, hood and goggles.” As if nothing, a trick! For now, Billie and her brother Finneas continue with the international tour with a large number of stops until September in Europe, New Zealand and Australia, without reaching Spain. We hope to have you here very soon!