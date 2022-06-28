The best cardio exercise to lose weight according to a trainer

Expert trainer Paul Revelia regularly talks about how he uses cardio to burn fat. And in a new video with strength and conditioning coach Stephen Beaugrand, he ponders the pros and cons of low-intensity (LISS), moderate-intensity (MISS), and high-intensity (HIIT) cardio exercise.

In terms of the time you spend exercising, HIIT has a distinct advantage, as you’ll burn more calories in a shorter period of time than you would during a lower intensity session (Learn how to calculate and count calories from HIIT here). retail food). However, this also requires more precision training, explains Beaugrand. “If you’re doing sprints, you have to be at least good enough to be able to do it at full intensity,” he says, “whereas at low or moderate intensity, we don’t need that, and we can do something like walking, biking, or swimming.” “.

The importance of recovery to burn fat

Recovery is another factor that Revelia and Beaugrand take into account. “If you only do a 20-minute workout every day, and the rest of the day you’re sedentary, you’ll probably be fine with HIIT cardio since you have plenty of time to recover and it won’t negatively impact the rest of your day,” says Revelia. “However, if your primary goal is bodybuilding or a combat sport, does HIIT cardio make sense?” Take a note here of the 30-day HIIT workout to get fit.

Another thing they recognize is the so-called interference effect, in other words, the idea that the more cardio you do, the more it negatively impacts your ability as a strength athlete. “If we’re doing a significant amount of steady-state cardio, we’re creating this adaptive response where our body wants to be good at cardio,” says Beaugrand. “Being good at cardio and being a good bodybuilder don’t necessarily go hand in hand.”

Ultimately, however, The best cardio exercise is the one you don’t hate. “Do the one you like best”, Revelia says.

