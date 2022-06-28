The Basque Film Library will screen four jazz film gems

July is the month of jazz in Euskadi and, as usual, The Basque Film Archive once again joins the rhythm set throughout the month by the three festivals of this genre (Donostia, Gasteiz and Getxo) with the cycle jazzinema. On this occasion, the program will feature four film gems related to jazztwo of them fiction films and the other two documentaries, that can be seen in all its headquarters: Donostia, Bilbao, Gasteiz, Iruña and Donibane Lohizune.

The cycle will start with one of the most important audiovisual documents of American culture. In fact, in 1999, the United States Library of Congress selected the work as part of the nation’s indispensable cultural legacy. Is about Jazz on a Summer’s Day, a documentary that shows the greatest jazz and gospel legends during their performance at the legendary Newport Jazz Festival in 1958.

The film, directed by Bert Stern, has recently been restored in 4k copy in order to enjoy musicians like Louis Armstrong, Anita O’Day, Thelonious Monk, Chuck Berry, Mahalia Jackson, Jimmy Giuffre and Max Roach with the best possible quality. The documentary will be seen on July 7 in Donostia and Gasteiz, Bilbao on the 9th and Iruña on the 19th.

One of the filmmakers most linked to jazz, the American Spike Lee, will be the protagonist of the second film of the cycle. In 1990, the director brought his greatest legacy to the genre with Mo’ Better Blues (The more the merrier!), a fictional story about the competition and rivalries of a jazz band led by the filmmaker himself. Along with him, a good part of the actors who have plagued his filmography as Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes, Samuel L. Jackson, Giancarlo Esposito, and John Turturro.

the author of Malcolm X Y do what you must he is a self-confessed lover of jazz, so he had no qualms about including numerous musical examples of the genre throughout the film. The opportunity to see the film will be on July 14 in Gasteiz, on the 15th in Donostia, on the 16th in Bilbao and on the 26th in Iruña.

The third session of the cycle will bring one of the most important jazz soundtracks, the one signed by Miles Davis himself for the film by French filmmaker Luois Malle, Elevator for the gallows. The Frenchman made his solo directorial debut with this crime thriller based on the novel by Nöel Calef and starring Jeanne Moreau Y Maurice Ronet. To do this, the filmmaker turned to the legendary trumpeter, who elevated the production with music that would go beyond the seventh art. Elevator for the gallows It can be seen and heard in Gasteiz (July 21), Donostia (22), Bilbao (23) and Iruña (August 2).

The last proposal of the cycle will once again be a documentary. On this occasion, about the life and work of the great pianist Thelonious Monk. the filmmaker Charlotte Zwerin presented in 1988 the film Theolonius Monk: Straight, No Chaserthat collects the lofty career of the American musician through several of his concerts and from interviews with several of his friends and family. Like the other titles, the documentary will be screened in Gasteiz (July 28), Donostia (29), Bilbao (30) and Iruña (August 9).

The program will also arrive in Iparralde, specifically at Le Sélect de Donibane Lohizune cinemaswith the projections of Jazz on a Summer’s Day, Mo’Better Blues Y Elevator for the gallows.

Ana Díez’s last film

The Jazzinema cycle will put an end to the season of the Basque Film Library, but before, and n July 9, the Tabakalera headquarters will host the preview of the latest film by Navarrese Ana Díez, who closes his eyes . The director herself will attend the presentation accompanied by the protagonist of the film, the Mexican Patricia Reyes Spindola.

Programming, for its part, will return in October with a second cycle dedicated to titles directed by Basque women.