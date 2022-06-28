The alcoholism and the excesses that ended with the voice of Luis Miguel

The sun of Mexico from a very young age, as he became known in Luis Miguel, the series, has drowned his various problems and worries in alcohol.

His talent led him to sing romantic ballads throughout Latin America and Europe, appearance that along with his physical attractiveness gave him the opportunity to conquer various types of women like Aracely Arámbula, Sofía Vergara and even Mariah Carey. In addition to dating a number of models. However, the death of his father and the estrangement from his daughter, the model and influencer Michelle Salas with whom he has no emotional bond, have been some of the reasons that have led Luis Miguel to take refuge in the alcohol.

As if that were not enough, in 2005, at a show in Peru, a short circuit caused one of the headphones the singer was wearing in his right ear to explode, which caused Tinnitus and decreased hearing level. And although this could be the reason for the change in his voice, it is not the only thing that has affected him.

In 2017, the Spanish journalist Manuel Román commented that the singer’s closest friends found him depressed, plunged into a no-win situation where there was only alcohol and cocaine. And it is that once again whiskey was his best ally for pain, an aspect that also led him, on several occasions, to cancel concerts.

However, one of the most controversial moments was in 2019 when the singer at one of his concerts, after noticing that there were certain problems between what he and his choir were singing, attacked a sound engineer with a microphonewho assured that Luis Miguel was drunk, a reason that led him to file a complaint against him.

And it is that the singer has not stopped his bad streak, last year a video went viral in which Luis Miguel sounded out of tune while performing the success When the sun heats up. In turn, his physical appearance looked down and disheveled, which led to the artist’s followers blaming him for being drunk and making fun of his appearance in more than 6000 comments: “He is an old man of the third age”, said one of these. The truth is that the interpreter of The girl in the blue bikini seems to be increasingly distant from the glory that saw him grow up.