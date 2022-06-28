Summer cinema in the courtyard of the Diputación de Sevilla: movies, times and price

Classic of the summer programming in Sevillethe summer cinema in the Diputación courtyard It will start its 2022 season on July 1. A season that will last until September 11, with a total of 73 days of projections, but what films can be seen on your billboard this year, in what schedule and with what price per session?

The provincial deputy for Culture and Citizenship of the Diputación de Sevilla, Alejandro Moyano, quoted in his presentation a great filmmaker, Luchino Visconti, who defined cinema as “a work of craftsmanship”, to characterize the Summer Cinema that is institution launches uninterruptedly since 1997.









According to Moyano, “this is how we at the Provincial Council, from the Department of Culture, approach the making of this summer cinema: taking care of each and every one of the details, from the selection of films to the use of high-end technology , going through the traditional ambiguto offer our viewers an exceptional cinematic experience: sharing under the stars the dreams that come from the screen”.

900 locations in #UnPatioDeCine

After welcoming the attendees by the provincial president, Fernando Rodríguez Villalobos, the deputy presented the billboard of an edition of the summer cinema, number 26, which will be the first in two years without sanitary measures, so the usual capacity prior to the pandemic is recovered: the 900 seats that can house the Patio de los Naranjos, “a patio surrounded by orange trees, under the open sky, in the heart of the city. A unique environment that stars in a renewed label for our Cinema in this edition: #ACineyard“.

As for the novelties, Moyano highlighted the tribute that will be paid to the great Italian composer who recently passed away, Ennio Morriconewith the screening, on July 17, of the documentary Ennio the Masterdirected by Giuseppe Tornatore, in which the life and legacy of the great Italian composer is reviewed and, as a complement, the screening of the film The missionscheduled for the month of August.

The deputy commented on an anecdote, to highlight the link that unites the Diputación de Sevilla with the teacher Morricone“because in 1988 he was present at the II International Film Music Meetings, organized by the Luis Cernuda Foundation. It was the first concert of his compositions conducted by maestro Morricone in Spain, with the National Orchestra and Choir of Spain , at the Teatro Lope de Vega, and the recordings of this event are still preserved.A decade later, in 1999, he went again hand in hand with the Diputación de Sevilla, to direct his compositions at the XII Encuento Festival of Cinematographic and Scenic Music, this time at the Maestranza Theater and with the Royal Symphony Orchestra of Seville”.

Also this year 2022, the Diputación Summer Cinema joins the initiative of the Seville City Council, from the ICAS, together with the University of Seville through the Cicus and the Fundación Tres Culturas, and participates in a cycle of Gypsy Cinema: “A proposal for the exhibition of audiovisual works made by, for and about Roma experiences, which responds to the need to promote knowledge of contemporary Roma artistic creation and practices and which allows us to situate ourselves in the praxis of promoting inclusive discourses of cultural diversity,” Moyano said.

This program is developed transversally in the city of Seville, permeating cycles and schedules summer cinema (outdoors or indoors), thus being an example of cultural cooperation between different institutions. Two auteur films will be screened at the Diputación Summer Cinema, on the one hand the Polish Papusza of exquisite photography, directed by Joanna Kos and Krzysztof Krauze, (end of July), and on the other, the interesting Italian film To Ciambraby Jonas Carpignano, both, unfortunately, barely known films with little or no presence in the distribution channels.

Schedules and prices of the summer cinema in the courtyard of the Diputación de Sevilla

This year, #ACineyard keeps the start time of the movie, at 22:15, although the doors are open to the public from 9:30 p.m., so that access to the site is carried out in stages, avoiding crowds at the entrance. From this hour also open the ambigu. Ticket prices remain the same as in previous years: 4 euros.

Summer cinema has established itself as one of the most demanded and valued activities in the cultural programming of the Diputación, with an endorsement of the public that translates into an average of more than 500 daily viewers. “It is a benchmark of quality, due to its varied model of programmingin which quality criteria are prioritized over the merely commercial and which aims to achieve the difficult balance between auteur cinema, cinema with values ​​and entertainment cinema”, Moyano pointed out.

A quality that is also based on the technical performance of its facilities, with one of the most advanced digital projection systems on the market, which allows high definition vision, and an exceptional quality sound system, as well as a screen dimensions much larger than usual (13.30 cm wide x 7.30 cm high).

As for the programming format, what is already a “classic” of this Diputación summer cinema is maintained: Mondays, dedicated to current Spanish cinema; on Sundays, at cinema in original version with subtitles in Spanish and the rest of the days of the week international cinema dubbed into Spanish, alternating the genres of comedy, drama and thrillerand this year again, with a large presence of European cinema.

“Cinema is a space to stimulate reflection and interest in current issues that deeply affect our society, and that responds to the sensitivity of citizens. For this reason, we program a wide variety of movies that deal with aspects such as: emigration, family, adoption, adolescence, equality, gender, integration, xenophobia, resurgence of totalitarianism, religion or social exclusion groups”, explained the Deputy for Culture, adding: “We intend to get to know other cultures through through their cinema in their respective original languages ​​and deal with the culture, society and politics of our time, without neglecting humor, so difficult and so necessary today, and, of course, also for love stories” .

Programming of the billboard of the summer cinema of the Diputación

In the Spanish cinema section, #ACineyard account, among others: the good bossdirected by Fernando León de Aranoa (Friday, July 1 and Monday, July 4), maixabelby Icíar Bollaín (July 11) or the first feature film by director Clara Roquet Freedom (Monday, July 25), as well as Mediterranean (July 20), by Marcel Barrena, or the hilarious comedy Official Competitionby directors Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn (Wednesday, June 13).

They will also be screened at August life was that, with the superb interpretation of Petra Martínez and that also has the freshness and naturalness of Anna Castillo; Pedro Almodóvar’s latest film, Parallel Mothers; the novelty comedy six ordinary days, by Neus Ballús; the winner of this year’s Berlin Bear, directed by the young Carla Simón, alcarrasor the exciting Cinco Lobitos, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.

Within Spanish cinema, special support is given to films directed by filmmakers from Seville, such as the emotional Lemon Poppy Seed Bread (July 18), by Lebrija-born Benito Zambrano, or the surprising x-ray of adolescence that Santiago Amodeo’s risky bet on the gentileswith a complete cast of young actors from Seville and that counts on the photography direction with the expertise of the award-winning Alex Catalán, who has lived in Seville for years.

Great prominence of european cinemawith movies like: Belfastdirected by Kenneth Branagh (United Kingdom), July 2 and 6; Three floors (July 5), by Nanni Moretti; On Normandy Quayby Emmanuel Carrère, starring Julie Binoche (July 12); Everything went well, by Francois Ozon; the much celebrated the worst person in the worldby Joachim Trier; a restless loveby Joachim Lafosse (July 26); The eventby Audrey Diwan, (July 28); Horsemen of Justiceby Anders Thomas Jensen (July 19), among others.

Extraordinary jewels of North American cinema, recently released: the great musical West Side Storyin the impressive version, very attractive and very respectful of the original film, by the great director Steven Spielberg; Licorice Pizzafrom director Paul Thomas Anderson; the french chroniclefrom the always amazing Wes Anderson.

Visibility in the programming to the work of the women film directorswhich are bursting with a stronger presence and with their own voice in a field in which until very recently, with few exceptions, they hardly had a presence, and which today, behind the camera, already occupy an essential place, with the presence of Icíar Bollaín, or the young Carla Simón, Clara Roquet or Alauda Ruíz de Azua, or Audrey Diwan, all of them with films that have obtained enormous recognition beyond our borders.

A visibility that is produced from the same poster of this edition, which has as its image the actress and producer Mary Pickford along with the screenwriter Frances Mariongreat pioneers in filmmaking, during a break in one of the shoots, and pioneers of women filmmakers who, today, have made their point of view visible behind the camera and are leaving their successful mark on the cinematographic screens .

Billboard available in: https://www.asomatealpatio.es/