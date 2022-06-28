Stallone invites to break the Guinness record in massive boxing class of the CdMx

Although the actor made the cordial invitation to his fans, the truth is that he will not be present in this class. What has been confirmed is that it can be accessed for free and that people over 14 years of age can participate.

By Dora Mendez

Mexico City, May 29 (AS Mexico).- The government of Mexico City is organizing a massive class of box in the plinthwith the purpose of break a Guinness recordand one of the surprises was that the Sylvester Stalloneremembered for his performance in the famous film saga of Rockyinvited the public to be part of this event.

It was through a video published on the social networks of the Sports Institute of Mexico City that it was announced that this class will be held next Saturday, June 18, in the capital’s main square, and the Hollywood actor invited all your fans to join.

The #MassiveBoxClass it will be historic! We Mexicans have boxing 🥊 in our DNA and this 18th we are going to break the Guinness Record!@TheSlyStallone invites you to participate this June 18 in the Zócalo of Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/gimTgY3A8h – Institute of Sport of Mexico City (@DeporteCDMX) May 26, 2022

“I want to tell my Mexican friends that there will be a special event: the biggest boxing class in the world. Let’s go for a world record!” Stallone said in the shared material.

WILL SYLVESTER STALLONE PARTICIPATE?

Although the actor made the cordial invitation to his fans, the truth is that he will not be present in this class. What has been confirmed is that it can be accessed for free and that people over 14 years of age can participate. It should be noted that they will seek to break the record that, in 2017, Floyd Mayweather Jr. imposed during a class in Russia, which was attended by 3,330 people.

MEXICANS GET READY

On the other hand, the Sports Institute has shared some images of how the residents of the capital are preparing for this event, since they have been taking additional classes in different places, such as the Monument to the Revolution. “Great rehearsal heading to the Massive Boxing Class! This is how we prepare to break the Guinness Record, ”said a publication.

“Boxers from Mexico and from all over the world are going to support us with their example, because they are going to show us each of the combinations of exercises, where they will highlight their most memorable movements and blows, which made them legends of the boxing world. world boxing. The ‘Massive Boxing Class’ will be spectacular and grandiose, you’ll see,” announced Javier Hidalgo Ponce, director of the unit.

