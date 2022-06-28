Spider-Man 2: Tobey Maguire’s best movie and where you can see it in streaming | FAME

Tobey Maguire has turned 47 Monday, June 27, in one of the best stages of his career. The actor has returned to his special costume in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, in one of the most nostalgic moments on the big screen. The actor has established his career, full of great roles and stories.

His path began in 1987 with characters on television. It took her a while to make it to the big screenbut he did it in the best way and his path has had celebrated works such as “Soul of Heroes” (“Seabiscuit”) either “brothers”, where he surprised with Jake Gyllenhaal and Natalie Portman.

But there is a film that, indisputably, was his great leap to fame. Obviously we are referring to Spiderman and to what is his best film so far, with a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes: “Spider-Man” 2 (“Spider-Man” 2 in Spanish)the second tape of the trilogy of sam raimi which appeared in 2004. Learn more about the film and on which streaming platform you can watch it.

Spider-Man with a torn suit and trying to avoid falling from a train with passengers (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

WHAT IS “SPIDER-MAN” 2 ABOUT?

the movie goes on the peter parker storywho has decided to take another direction in his life after the death of norman osborn, the villainous Green Goblin. Young Spider-Man doesn’t want mary jane watson is left in the middle of the crossfire generated by her enemies and that is why she prefers to keep a safe distance from her. He is also away from harry osborn for the death of his father.

In addition to the economic problems of his aunt MayPeter is suffering the gradual loss of his powers, to the point that he seems to return to his life as an ordinary citizen, with personal occupations and without paying attention to what happens in his city, with more violence, robbery and other crimes. Peter finally feels that he is redirecting his life.

This changes when he resumes contact with Mary Jane, who is getting married, and with Harry, her father’s successor at Oscorp. His plan to generate a new energy will go awry at the hands of the scientist Otto Octaviuswho ends up becoming the dr octopus. Peter, in this way, will resume his superhero path.

“Spider-Man” 2 is the best film of the trilogy of Sam Raimi, where a much more human hero is shown, with problems as mundane as money, love and friendship. A protagonist who struggles between the dilemma of being selfish with himself or with others. Complex, close and full of doubts, it is one of the best works of Tobey Maguire.

Peter Parker, on the street, trying to prevent a robbery in an alley (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “SPIDER-MAN” 2?

Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson

Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius ​​/ Dr. Octopus

James Franco as Harry Osborn

J. K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson

Rosemary Harris as May Parker

Daniel Gillies as John Jameson

Donna Murphy as Rosalie Octavius

Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn (Green Goblin)

Mary Jane chained and screaming on tape (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

HOW TO WATCH “SPIDER-MAN” 2?

The movie “Spider-Man” 2, which is part of the Sam Raimi trilogy, is available on the Netflix streaming platform. To watch the film online, you can click on this link.

“SPIDER-MAN” 2 TRAILER