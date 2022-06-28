Son of Ben Affleck, 10 years old, crashed a Lamborghini: VIDEO

Samuel Garner, The 10-year-old son of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner crashed a Lamborghini while the minor was with his father.

The incident occurred on Sunday in The Angelswhile the actor was in a luxury car agency with singer Jennifer Lopez.

According to local media, Ben would have put his son in the driver’s seat to start getting familiar with the steering wheelsbut it is not known if the vehicle was running.

In a video circulating on social networks you can see that JLO I was in the place and the time “Sam” hit a BMW car that was behind.

i feel like these photos of ben affleck’s 10yo hitting a parked BMW with a lamborghini are the little treat we all needed today pic.twitter.com/7X6G29eemo — internet baby (@kirkpate) June 27, 2022

Since the damage was not serious, Ben Affleck was able to negotiate with the employees of the place and neither he nor Jlo left the place after their 10-year-old son crashed the Lamborghini.

During the weekend, Ben and Jennifer Lopez continued to see other model cars, hugging and walking together..

