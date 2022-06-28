Solution of the challenges of week 3 of Fortnite season 3 Chapter 3

It’s time to get in with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 3 Challengeschallenges that as usual are quite simple compared to other seasons, and that with a couple of hours is more than enough to overcome them.

This week we have some quite entertaining challenges such as rolling runaway rocks, finding different temples to get the maximum shield or jumping from a trampoline, among others.

So we help you complete all the challenges of week 3 of this season 3 of chapter 3 of Fortniteand we always try to be as direct as possible so you don’t waste time and get that experience you’re looking for so much.

VIDEO Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 – Cinematic Trailer

All the solutions to the challenges of week 3 of Fortnite season 3 of Chapter 3

This is the solution of the weekly challenges:

Knock an enemy player into the air with a shock grenade

It’s much easier to do this in a team fight, pick up a shock grenade as normal loot early in the game, then use the shock grenade when storm closes with any other enemy player.

Smash or roll runaway rocks with a melee weapon (3)

We must go to the new area of ​​the map located to the west, where we are going to find a large set of runaway rocks. These runaway rocks are on hills, they are easily visible, and we must approach them to use our collection weapon to roll them and later, if you want, destroy them.

Deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds of coming out of the water (75)

You can use any of the countless rivers or the sea itself to submerge yourself temporarily, and as soon as you get out of the water you have 30 seconds to deal damage to opponents (75) and you will have overcome the challenge.

Get maximum shield in a temple

We locate any of the temples that are available on the map, there are a few, we land on them, collect all the loot on shields, and put the shield to the maximum when we are in the temple itself.

Jump from a trampoline (3)

In the desert area of ​​the map, we have a few trampolines, and specifically we recommend the one that we point out on the map below where you must use it three times to overcome the challenge.

Charge an opponent while riding a boar

Boars are usually found in the northeast part of the map, around the Daily Bugle. As soon as we have tamed it, we can ride it and charge any opponent that is in the area.

Get three seconds in the air inside a ground vehicle

You have to find a vehicle, there are many at service stations, and then build a structure in the form of a slope where we can jump with the vehicle. We recommend that you better look for a geyser that you have in the area to jump into the air.

In this area you will find both the geyser and a vehicle at the service station:

With this you already have the solution to all the weekly challenges so that you have all that experience and thus continue improving the battle pass.

