Shakira and Piqué, the reason that ended the relationship? “Cheap. He asked her for a large sum …”

New rumors about the couple more chat of the summer. The relationship between Shakira And Pique it would not go down because of a betrayal, but because of problems cheap. To reveal it to EsDiario is Roberto Garcia, ex-boyfriend of one of the Colombian diva’s sisters and no longer part of the family. It seems, in fact, that the blaugrana defender wanted to venture into business entrepreneurial in the Bahamas and Colombia and asked his ex-wife for a large sum of money. Shakira, having consulted with her parents, would have declined the request. A rejection perhaps unexpected, the cause of increasingly numerous and frequent disputes and misunderstandings, to the point of cracking definitive of the report. “She doesn’t do anything without the permission of her parents, them supervise many things in his life, ”said Roberto, who has been a partner with him for eight years Lucilla, sister of the pop star. Garcia then explained how Shakira never thought of the marriage with Piqué: “After noticing it, he immediately understood that it could be the father of her children, but she knew she wouldn’t never married“. The two took to the streets parallel for some time and, only at a later time, they decided to make public the separation.