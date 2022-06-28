Shadows on Rihanna’s Maternity, Partner in Handcuffs – Music

NEW YORK – After the triumph of the Vogue cover story – regal on the cover with the baby bump on display in the May issue – clouds gather over Rihanna’s motherhood: the superstar of music and fashion was at Los Angeles International Airport when the her partner and baby’s father, A $ ap Rocky, was arrested for a shooting. A Hollywood crime scene with the rapper surrounded and handcuffed by a dozen agents while the shocked singer witnessed the shocked scene. Rocky and Rihanna were returning aboard a private jet from a vacation to Barbados where they had spent Easter with the family. He was still in beach gear – shorts and oversized shirt – when he was stopped. Real name Rakim Mayers, Rihanna’s partner was taken to the police station and released after three hours after paying a fixed bail of $ 550,000. The arrest, prepared for at least a week, is linked to a shooting last November: Rocky allegedly smeared an acquaintance with whom he had had an altercation on the street. “They hoped to also find the murder weapon”, said sources of Tmz, and together with the private jet that brought him back home, the LAPD agents also searched his home: this is therefore the reason for the surprise, against the practice of LAPD to notify lawyers of the suspect to have him voluntarily surrendered. It is now up to the Los Angeles prosecutor to decide whether to seek indictment. Rocky is due to return to court on August 17th. Rihanna and A $ ap Rocky, who in addition to releasing three albums is also a close associate of Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Lana Del Rey, became intimate at the start of the pandemic and announced in January that they are expecting a baby. The 33-year-old rapper has another arrest behind him: in 2019 he was stopped for a street fight in Stockholm – he says in self-defense – and ended up behind bars for a month. The incident went international when then President Donald Trump, at the urging of rapper Kanye West and then wife Kim Kardashian, took the case to heart and picked up the phone to intercede with the Swedish premier and then sent a special envoy to the trial. for hostage matters. The rapper’s fame has increased thanks to his relationship with Rihanna, a superstar of music and fashion. The singer is now in her third trimester of pregnancy and in the May issue of “Vogue” she showed off her baby bump, “revolutionizing”, as Anna Wintour’s monthly magazine wrote, the maternity style. “Now things have gotten complicated for her,” said a source: “She wanted to focus 100 percent on the baby, and stress is the last thing she needed.”