seven natural remedies to eliminate them

Gas forms in the large intestine (colon) when bacteria ferment carbohydrates (fiber and some starches and sugars) that are not digested in the small intestine, according to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

Likewise, this portal indicates that, among other dietary factors that can contribute to the increase of gases in the digestive system, the following are included:

carbonated drinks, such as sodas and beer, which increase gas in the stomach.

Feeding Habits such as eating too fast, drinking through a straw, chewing gum, sucking on candy, or talking while chewing, which cause us to swallow more air.

fiber supplements that contain psyllium can increase gas in the colon.

sugar substitutesor artificial sweeteners, such as sorbitol, mannitol, and xylitol, which are found in some sugar-free foods and beverages and can cause excess gas in the colon.

Thus, the Salud 180 portal revealed seven remedies to eliminate intestinal gas.

The first is ginger tea, a spice with healing properties that help digestion.

The second recommendation is to consume papaya, since this fruit is ideal for combating constipation, as it has a high fiber content.

The other suggestion is to drink pineapple juice, because it speeds up the metabolism and detoxifies the body.

He also indicated that it is ideal to consume two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water before each meal, as this helps with digestion.

The fifth recommendation is to drink warm water with lemon, because it can help relieve constipation.

The penultimate suggestion is chamomile tea, since this plant is best known for relieving stomach discomfort.

Finally, mint tea is recommended, as it helps with the digestion of food and decreases gas formation.

On the other hand, to avoid excess gas, the person can do the following:

Eliminate certain foods. Among the foods that most commonly cause gas are beans, peas, lentils, cabbage, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, whole grain foods, mushrooms, certain fruits, and beer and other carbonated beverages. It is recommended to remove one food at a time to see if the gas improves.

Read the labels. If dairy products seem to be a problem, the person may have some degree of lactose intolerance and so pay attention to what you eat and try low-lactose or lactose-free varieties. Certain indigestible carbohydrates found in sugar-free foods (sorbitol, mannitol, and xylitol) can also cause increased gas.

Eat less fatty foods. Fat slows digestion and gives food more time to ferment.

Temporarily reduce your intake of high-fiber foods. Fiber has many benefits, but many high-fiber foods are also big gas producers. After removing them from the diet, slowly add fiber back to the diet.

Try an over-the-counter remedy. Some products can help digest food, and many people believe that these products work.

Along the same lines, MedlinePlus, the United States National Library of Medicine, pointed out that the following tips can help prevent gas: