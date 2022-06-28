Schedules and billboard of the Diputación summer cinema









One more summer, the courtyard of the Diputación de Sevilla becomes a movie theater again during the months of July and August, offering us very varied projections at a reasonable price of €4 per ticket, which can be purchased from the website of the deputation.

The programming for the month of July is already known, where projections such as the award-winning West Side Story by Seteven Spierlberg, nominated for seven Oscars. The schedule for the month of August will be made public shortly. All screenings will take place at 10:15 p.m. Next, we leave you with the program for the month of July:

The good patron (July 1 and 4)

Still from “The Good Standard”.

This comedy directed by Fernando León de Aranoa stars Javier Bardem, who plays Julio Blanco, a charismatic owner of a company that manufactures industrial scales in a city. Julio awaits the imminent visit of a commission that will decide his fate and the obtaining of a local award for business excellence, so everything has to be perfect for the visit. However, everything seems to conspire against him.

Belfast (July 2 and 6)

Still from “Belfast”.

Belfast is a dramatic comedy directed by Kenneth Branagh. This film is set in the tumultuous Northern Ireland of the late 1960s. The protagonist is little Buddy, a boy who grows up in an environment of labor struggle, cultural change, interreligious hatred and sectarian violence. Buddy dreams of a future that will keep him out of trouble, but in the meantime, he finds solace in his passion for movies, the girl he likes in his class, and his charismatic parents and grandparents.

Great Freedom (July 3)

Still from “Great Freedom”.

great freedom is a romantic drama directed by Sebastian Meise, based on true events. The film tells the story of Hans in three moments (1945, 1957 and 1969) of his relationship with Viktor, a convicted murderer. A prison love, propitiated by Hans’s entrances and exits from prison due to the repression to which homosexual people were subjected in post-war Germany.

Three Floors (July 5)

Frame from “Three Floors”.

Three floors is a drama directed by Nanni Moretti. It is a story about the members of three families whose apartments are in the same block: a young married couple who suspects that his neighbor has abused his daughter, a mother with an absent husband, and a retired judge.

West Side Story (July 7 and 9)

Still from “West Side Story”.

West Side Story is the second film adaptation of the classic Broadway musical, this time directed by Steven Spielberg. It tells the story of two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds who fall in love in 1950s New York City. A modernized version of Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet.

The Triumph (July 8)

Frame from “The Triumph”.

The triumph is a comedy directed by Emmanuel Courcol. It tells the story of Etienne, an endearing actor who runs a theater workshop in a prison. There he gathers an unlikely group of inmates to perform the famous play by Samuel Beckett. Waiting for Godot. When he gets the go-ahead to tour out of jail with his colorful troupe of actors, Etienne finally gets a chance to make it big.