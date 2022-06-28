Robin’s trailer shows a lot of action and Tim Drake’s unique abilities – Nerd4.life

Warner Bros. Games and DC have released a new trailer dedicated to Gotham Knights. The movie takes care of presenting the gameplay and animations of Tim Drake, one of the player-controllable characters. Drake is the youngest of the four “Knights” that give the game its title. He is the third Batman protege to assume the identity of Robin.

There official description reads: “He is an expert in the use of the folding staff and a specialist in stealth techniques, psychological warfare and deductive reasoning. Using the teleportation technology of the Justice League satellite, Robin can jump from one side of the battlefield to the other in a flash. , using speed and surprise to his advantage. He makes up for what he lacks in experience with innate intelligence and investigative skills equal to, if not superior to, those of Batman himself. Robin is deeply convinced that Gotham City needs Batman, and he aspires to wear the famous cloak. When the time comes, he will be ready.

There exit date of Gotham Knights is set for October 25, 2022. This open world game will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. In addition, it has been announced that it is possible to obtain the custom skin # 233 for the Batcycle by pre-ordering the game. The skin is based on the version of the vehicle that appeared in DC’s Detective Comics # 233.

Robin of Gotham Knights

Recall that in Gotham Knights players will be able to take on the role of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, as well as Robin, a new generation of DC superheroes who will have to prove themselves in the role of protectors of Gotham City following the death of Batman, to solve the mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the history of the city to defeat the most famous supervillains in epic battles.