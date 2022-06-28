Robert Dante Siboldi’s Al-Ahli relegated to the Saudi Arabian Second Division

The Uruguayan strategist was one point away from achieving the permanence of Al-Ahli in the maximum circuit

Al Ahli drew scoreless against Al-Shabab on the last day and could not avoid losing the category in Saudi Arabia.

The team founded in 1937 suffered its first relegation, after adding 32 points in 30 games, just one unit away from salvation. With Siboldi on the bench, the Al Ahli He obtained a victory, for four draws and two setbacks.

Also, in terms of scoring, his team got 10 goals and received 12, thus throwing negative numbers at the command of the Saudi squad, with which he had a 33 percent effectiveness.

This is the second descent experienced by the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi as a coach.

Siboldi suffered the second relegation of his career as a coach. imago7

The ex-helmsman of Blue Cross He had already relegated in the 2018-19 season with the extinct Tiburones Rojos del Veracruz.

Siboldi He started his career as a coach, after hanging up his boots in 2002, with Cruz Azul Jasso of the Second Division. Later he stayed with the sky-blue at Cruz Azul Hidalgo, after being crowned and promoted to the First A, and went on to Dorados de Sinaloa.

Subsequently, he directed Santos Laguna in the 2017-18 campaign, later he took the reins of Veracruz, he led the first team of the Blue Cross and assumed command in the Xolos de Tijuana, from where he said goodbye last year to take the reins of the Al Ahli.

UNKNOWN DESTINATION

Siboldi He has been working uninterruptedly in Mexico for practically 33 years, because since 1989, when he arrived in Aztec lands to play with Atlas de Guadalajara, he was only absent for about a year and during the short time he directed the Al Ahli from Saudi Arabia.

Robert Siboldi He has only one League title as coach of the maximum circuit and he obtained it with the Santos Laguna.