Ricciardo works with Hulu for an F1 TV series

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed on Monday that Hulu has been the latest streaming company to take advantage of the current Formula 1 boom and look to produce a new program around the motorsport championship.

Daniel Ricciardo shared the story from his Instagram account on Monday night, accompanied by a happy face emoji. His exact involvement in the project is unclear.

The initial report states that the scripted series will be made up of 30-minute episodes and is “currently in the early stages of development.” Several Disney-affiliated production companies are involved in the project, including ABC Signature, Lionsgate TV and Temple Hill.

Details of the project are “kept under wraps” at this time, according to the report, but screenwriters are being sought.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

the series of Hulu it would become the latest in a wave of shows and movies set in the world of F1 and motorsports in general, building on the success created by Drive to Survive on Netflix and the rise of the sport in general.

Seven-time F1 world champion and current Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is working on a documentary series with Apple TV, which will give access to all areas of the Briton and his team. Apple is also working on an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt which will feature the participation of Hamilton.

Hollywood producer Michael Mann is working on a big-budget biopic about the racing legend. Enzo-Ferrari, which has attracted talent like Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley. It will be the continuation of Le Mans 1966, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, which premiered in 2019 and portrayed the fight between Ford and Ferrari in the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Drive to Survive is currently filming its fifth season, which is scheduled to premiere next year, and a sixth season has already been confirmed to come out in 2024. The fourth season that premiered in March became the most watched of the series’ history, proving its continued appeal.