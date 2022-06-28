Ricardo Cadena on JJ Macías in El Tri: “It would be a great option”

Jose Juan Macias is regaining his level, which will benefit Chivas Yet the Mexican teamwhich has suffered from a lack of goal in the months leading up to the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The coach of Guadalajara, Ricardo Cadenabelieves that JJ and any other of its addresses can be a good option for the Tricolor.

“Of course. I have no doubt. I think he has many possibilities, as long as he maintains a high level physically and mentally. It would be a great option,” he commented.

In the preseason he scored four goals, he hurt the Caimanes de Colima, Santos Laguna and Necaxa, he only went on the bench against Atlas.

“We know of the conditions and capacities that it has. In that sense, the demand is going to be with him and with the other forwards. Every day we work on the definition, in search of finding the goals that can allow us to settle in a good position and be protagonists. He knows that he has a very important role within the club, which is to do his best so that the team manifests itself offensively in each game”, he added.

Jose Juan Macias did not have the desired regularity in the Clausura 2022 of the MX Leaguebecause he returned from Getafe without rhythm and suffered a muscle injury that prevented him from playing several games of Chivas.

The Mexican team He has scored few goals despite Gerardo Martino has tried with Raul Jimenez, Rogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin Y Santiago Gimenez.

